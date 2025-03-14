MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting at two separate workshops March 29 and April 3 in central Missouri

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about turkey hunting at two separate workshops in mid-Missouri. These free workshops will cover the basics of spring turkey hunting in Missouri including turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper set-up, safety, and more. The workshop dates, times, and locations are as follows:

March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fulton: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jw. This workshop will be held at Legends Rec Plex, located at 808 State Street in Fulton.

April 3 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. in Marshall: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4j5. This workshop will be held at the Marshall Public Library, located at 214 North Lafayette Avenue in Marshall.

Spring turkey hunting is open from April 21 to May 11. Youth season is April 12 – 13. Remember, shooting hours have been extended to a half hour before sunrise to sunset on private land. Public land will retain the 1 p.m. closing time throughout the entire season. Learn more about spring turkey hunting at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xp.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. These workshops are designed for participants ages 6 and older, and those under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.