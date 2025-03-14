Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,848 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting at two separate workshops March 29 and April 3 in central Missouri

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about turkey hunting at two separate workshops in mid-Missouri. These free workshops will cover the basics of spring turkey hunting in Missouri including turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper set-up, safety, and more. The workshop dates, times, and locations are as follows:

March 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fulton: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jw. This workshop will be held at Legends Rec Plex, located at 808 State Street in Fulton.

April 3 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. in Marshall: Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4j5. This workshop will be held at the Marshall Public Library, located at 214 North Lafayette Avenue in Marshall.

Spring turkey hunting is open from April 21 to May 11. Youth season is April 12 – 13. Remember, shooting hours have been extended to a half hour before sunrise to sunset on private land. Public land will retain the 1 p.m. closing time throughout the entire season. Learn more about spring turkey hunting at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xp.

Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. These workshops are designed for participants ages 6 and older, and those under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC invites the public to learn about spring turkey hunting at two separate workshops March 29 and April 3 in central Missouri

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more