TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER APPLAUDS DECLINING EGG AND ENERGY PRICES AS NATIONAL INFLATION DROPS

Texas consumers finally see much-needed relief at the grocery store and the gas pump



AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller praised President Donald Trump and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins for their swift action in addressing the sharp rise in egg prices. Their policy decisions have produced results as egg prices have significantly decreased within weeks, providing much-needed relief to consumers at grocery stores and restaurants.

The average price of large white shell eggs fell to $6.85 per dozen last week, according to USDA data—a decline of $1.20 per dozen since the agency’s previous update on February 28 and a 33% drop from its recent all-time high. This price relief comes after major restaurant chains, such as Waffle House, were forced to introduce egg surcharges, as soaring egg costs placed a significant financial strain on both businesses and consumers.

“I commend President Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins for acknowledging this critical issue impacting both producers and American consumers, making it a top priority,” Commissioner Miller stated. “Our egg producers also deserve recognition— their commitment to improved biosecurity measures is proving effective in reducing outbreaks and stabilizing the industry.”

Overall, price growth slowed more than expected in February, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing by 2.8% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rise was lower than anticipated and slower than January’s 3% annual rate. A major factor contributing to the decline in inflation has been decreasing energy costs.

Despite the rise in travel demand during the ongoing spring break season, U.S. gas prices have also fallen. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average gas price has dipped below $3 per gallon in 31 states, marking the lowest national average since 2021. This drop contributes to reducing costs across various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, and shipping.

“I believe this positive trend will continue as this administration stays committed to reversing the damage caused by inflationary Bidenomics,” Commissioner Miller added. “It was high time someone rolled up their sleeves and did something for America after years of the Biden administration’s failure to tackle this economic crisis.”