1Spatial’s ‘1Engage’ Empowers Virginia PSAPs to Leverage $1.3 Million in NG911 GIS Grant Funding to Upgrade Systems

Discover how 1Engage can help you implement NG911 solutions Learn more at 1spatial.com

1Engage simplifies the complexities of NG911 GIS data management and meets all three key funding areas covered by Virginia’s GIS Grant.

1Spatial PLC (LSE:LON: SPA)

1Engage was specifically developed to simplify the complexities associated with NG911 GIS data management.” — Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial, a global leader in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), is proud to announce that its innovative 1Engage solution is directly aligned to help Virginia’s Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) capitalize on the Commonwealth’s $1.3 million dedicated grant funding offered by the Virginia 911 Services Board.This funding is targeted at advancing critical GIS projects that ensure current, accurate, and seamlessly integrated GIS data layers with Next Generation 911 (NG911) Core Services and local PSAP systems.Virginia PSAPs have a unique opportunity to secure their share of this funding, with applications accepted until March 31, 2025, at 5 p.m Eastern. The grants are designed to support projects that enhance the reliability and performance of emergency response systems by upgrading and maintaining robust GIS infrastructure.“1Engage was specifically developed to simplify the complexities associated with NG911 GIS data management,” said Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety at 1Spatial. “Our solution directly aligns with the three key funding areas covered by Virginia’s GIS Grant. By leveraging 1Engage, PSAPs can not only meet regulatory requirements but also enhance their operational capabilities, ensuring that critical data is both accurate and seamlessly integrated into their next-generation emergency response systems.”Key Benefits of 1Engage Include:• Streamlined GIS Data Management: Simplifies the updating, maintaining, and integration of GIS data layers with NG911 Core Services.• Enhanced Accuracy and Reliability: Ensures that data remains current and precise, a vital requirement for effective public safety operations.• Seamless Alignment: Integrates with the specific funding areas of the Virginia GIS Grant, offering PSAPs a compliant and efficient solution to manage their critical data.1Spatial’s 1Engage is engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern public safety infrastructure, making it an essential tool for PSAPs looking to optimize their GIS capabilities in line with NG911 standards.For more information about the NG911 GIS grant opportunity, or how 1Engage can support your organization’s needs or even need help you figure out what grant you may need, please visit our webpage here About 1Spatial1Spatial is a global leader in Location Master Data Management, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their spatial and non-spatial data. With solutions like 1Locate and 1Engage, we enable automated data validation, integration, and enrichment—ensuring accuracy, consistency, and interoperability. Our technology supports critical sectors, including public safety GIS, transportation, utilities, local and state government, and federal agencies, helping them optimize decision-making and operational efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.