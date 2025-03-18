LegalSifter Partners with AXA to Simplify Contract Reviews for Insurance Clients

The new partnership helps design professionals reduce risk and streamline contract reviews.

By integrating AI with Design Professional’s exclusive, industry leading Contract Guide, we aim to provide users with tools to navigate the complexities of contract review with confidence.” — Doug Strong, CUO of Design Professionals

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter , Inc., a leader in AI-powered contract operations, is proud to announce a new partnership with AXA , a leading global insurance provider. Through this collaboration, AXA will offer LegalSifter's proven AI contract review software, LegalSifter Review , to their design professional clients through the AXA Digital Commercial Platform.LegalSifter Review uses contract-specific AI technology with human expertise to reduce risk and lower the cost of contract reviews — empowering design firms to optimize their contract review procedures with ease.Key Features of LegalSifter Review:● Identify Key Insurability Issues: LegalSifter Review scans contracts to quickly pinpoint important terms and identify troublesome contract clauses, particularly those that impact insurance considerations, helping users save valuable time and avoid missing critical details.● Get Expert Guidance: LegalSifter Review provides clear, in-context advice, explaining key issues, addressing liability concerns, and offering suggested wording, making it easier to navigate complex contracts.● Simplify Negotiations: With straightforward insights and practical recommendations, LegalSifter Review helps users negotiate with confidence, improving the overall efficiency of contract discussions."This partnership is part of the broad risk management services that the Design Professional team offers its insureds. Doug Strong, CUO of Design Professional explains, “By integrating advanced AI solutions with Design Professional’s exclusive, industry leading Contract Guide, we aim to provide users with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of contract review with greater confidence and efficiency.’’About LegalSifterLegalSifter is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations solutions dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial intelligence, legal contract expertise, and people, to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document and data management, and contract-lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the full value of their contracts, manage their costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations with improved contract operations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.