LegalSifter Announces New AI-Powered Contract Review Software

LegalSIfter ReviewProTM Reviews and Redlines to Complete First-Pass Reviews in Minutes

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter , a leader in AI-powered contract operations, announced today the launch of LegalSifter ReviewPro ™, a contract review and redlining solution that builds on its contract-specific AI first introduced in 2014. ReviewPro instantly flags risks and automatically applies redlines to business agreements based on a company’s specific standards. The result is faster, more accurate reviews that streamline and standardize the contract review process.“ReviewPro is designed to give legal and business teams the speed and confidence they need to manage contract review at scale, while maintaining their company’s unique legal requirements,” said Eric Hall, CEO of LegalSifter. “With our experience in expert-trained AI and customizable playbooks, we’re helping organizations reduce turnaround times, lower costs, and maintain consistency across all of their agreements.”“ReviewPro’s AI engine can automatically review and redline contracts with exceptional accuracy,” added Lars Mahler, Chief Science Officer of LegalSifter. “What makes it truly unique is our use of specialized AI —machine learning and NLP for issue flagging, and generative AI for precise redlining. By applying our unique AI technology with a structured playbook, ReviewPro produces accurate, reliable results that give users confidence that nothing will be missed.”Key advantages of ReviewPro include:Complete First-Pass Reviews in Minutes, with risks flagged, guidance provided, and redlines automatically applied directly in Microsoft Word.Contract-Specific AI that has been developed and tested over 10 years, to read and analyze legal documents with precision.Intuitive Playbook Management that lets users start with attorney-crafted standard playbooks that can be easily customized to align with specific negotiation strategies, legal and business terms, and redlining aligned with contract language best practices.To see ReviewPro in action, visit legalsifter.com/products/ai-contract-review and sign up to be among the first to access a free trial when the product completes its current beta testing phase.About LegalSifter, Inc.LegalSifter combines contract-specific AI with extensive contract expertise and managed services to simplify and streamline the way clients review, organize, and manage contracts. By delivering faster reviews, clean and structured metadata, and fully managed contract operations, LegalSifter helps businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve better outcomes every time. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com

