LegalSifter Welcomes New CEO Eric Hall and Board Member Sanjay Srivastava

Leadership Additions Will Accelerate Growth and Innovation

This is an exciting time to join LegalSifter. The company has already established itself as a leader in AI-powered contract operations. I look forward to building on that momentum and driving growth.” — Eric Hall

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations, is pleased to announce two leadership appointments aimed at driving the company’s growth and innovation agenda. Eric Hall has been named Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in SaaS, go-to-market strategy, and global operations. Additionally, Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Strategist at Genpact, will join the Board of Directors to further bolster AI and digital transformation strategy.Eric Hall – New CEO to Lead LegalSifter's Growth JourneyEric Hall is an experienced leader with a proven track record of driving transformative growth in enterprise technology organizations. Most recently Eric served as Chief Marketing Officer of Adobe's $5B+ Digital Experience Business, where he led go-to-market strategy, optimized end-to-end marketing funnels, and enhanced cross-channel engagement to achieve significant revenue growth.Previously, Hall held senior leadership roles at Adobe, including SVP and GM of Professional Services and Customer Success. His earlier career includes leadership roles at ServiceSource, where he played a pivotal role in its successful IPO, and McKinsey & Company, where he specialized in business strategy and operational improvement."This is an exciting time to join LegalSifter," said Hall. "The company has already established itself as a leader in AI-powered contract operations. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and drive transformative growth."Sanjay Srivastava – Board Member to Advance AI and Digital StrategySanjay Srivastava, currently Chief Digital Strategist at Genpact, has unparalleled expertise in AI, digital transformation and business strategy, and a unique ability to bridge technology innovation with strategic business outcomes. His career spans founding and exiting four high-tech startups and holding senior roles at Genpact, Hewlett Packard, and Akamai. Srivastava also chairs the Executive Technology Board – a think tank of Fortune 500 CIOs, CDOs, and CTOs.“I’m honored to join LegalSifter's Board because of their innovative approach to solving contract challenges by combining technology and human expertise," said Srivastava. "Their vision for transforming contract operations is inspiring, and I’m eager to work with the team to drive further growth and create even greater value for clients.”Kevin Miller, who is moving from the CEO role to become LegalSifter’s Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer added, “I’m very pleased to welcome Eric and Sanjay to the team. With these leadership additions, LegalSifter is strengthening its commitment to transforming contract operations through AI and human expertise. Eric's focus on scaling businesses and Sanjay's strategic acumen in AI will drive LegalSifter's efforts to deliver innovative, efficient, and impactful solutions for its clients.”About LegalSifterLegalSifter, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial intelligence, legal contract expertise, and people to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document and data management, and contract lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the full value of their contracts, manage costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com

