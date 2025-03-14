Free Emergent Literacy Facilitator Training for Early Childhood Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering a free professional learning opportunity for educators interested in becoming trained facilitators of professional learning communities (PLC), focused on emergent literacy for children ages 3-6.

The Professional Learning Community (PLC): Emergent Literacy modules support preschool and kindergarten teachers in implementing evidence-based language and literacy strategies. Designed to foster collaboration, these modules guide early childhood educators through discussion, hands-on activities, and reflective practice with peer and facilitator support.

The PLC includes four modules: Print Knowledge, Phonological Awareness, Vocabulary, and Oral Language. Each module consists of three sessions (12 total sessions), with flexible scheduling options. Facilitators will receive comprehensive materials, including a participant guide, a facilitator guide, a PowerPoint presentation, and videos. While groups of six to 12 teachers are recommended, larger groups may be accommodated, if engagement is maintained.

The ideal facilitator will be an educator with a strong understanding of emergent literacy, effective communication skills, and the ability to relate well to adult learners. Experience with group facilitation will be useful for the success of the facilitator.

Facilitators will participate in a day-long training session on May 14 in Augusta (travel costs covered) and a virtual training in early June. Between May and November of 2025, they will be expected to facilitate at least two PLC modules with at least six Maine educators in their regional area. They will be compensated $500 for each module that they facilitate between May and November of 2025. If facilitators want to seek compensation for facilitating more than two modules, they will need to seek prior approval.

This professional learning opportunity is sponsored by Maine’s Preschool Development Grant (PDG), B-5, a collaboration between the Maine Departments of Education and Health and Human Services.

To apply, please complete this application by March 31, 2025.

For additional information, please contact Renee Reilly, Maine DOE PDG Manager, at Renee.A.Reilly@maine.gov.