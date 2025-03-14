Augusta and Caribou Principals Recognized with Top Maine Principals’ Association Awards in 2025

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) has named Sylvio J. Gilbert Elementary School Principal Christina Boursaw as Maine’s 2025 NAESP National Distinguished Principal and Caribou High School Principal Jamie Selfridge as Maine’s 2025 NASSP Principal of the Year.

The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal® (NDP) program honors outstanding elementary and middle-level principals. The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) National Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle-level and high school principals who have successfully provided high-quality learning opportunities for students.

Boursaw and Selfridge were each announced recently during all-school assemblies at their respective schools. The MPA will also honor both awardees at its annual Night of Excellence on May 22, 2025, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Jamie Selfridge

The recognition of Ms. Boursaw as the 2025 Maine NAESP National Distinguished Principal is a testament to her dedication and leadership in fostering a thriving school community. As the heart of Sylvio J. Gilbert Elementary School, she is deeply invested in shaping a dynamic school-wide culture and championing strong academic practices. Under her leadership, student achievement has seen remarkable growth, and a profound sense of community has flourished.

“Christina Boursaw fosters a positive and inspiring school climate through innovative and meaningful initiatives,” Executive Director of the MPA Professional Division Holly Blair said. “Whether it’s creating uplifting visual displays that celebrate her staff, conducting instructional rounds to highlight best practices, or personally visiting every sixth grader’s home on a bus alongside staff to welcome them back as leaders of the school—her commitment to students and staff is unmatched.”

Boursaw earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from California Baptist University in 2005, followed by a master’s degree in Cross-Cultural Education from National University in San Diego. She later attained a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Redlands.

Her administrative career began in 2014 as principal of Brookside Elementary School in Beaumont, California. She then served as Director of Human Resources for the Beaumont Unified School District before returning to school leadership as principal of Arroyo Verde Elementary School in Highland, California in 2018. In 2021, she transitioned to Maine, leading Edgecomb Eddy School before assuming her current role as principal of Sylvio J. Gilbert Elementary School in Augusta in 2022.

Christina Boursaw

Mrs. Selfridge has earned the title of 2025 Maine NASSP Principal of the Year in recognition of her unwavering dedication to Caribou High School and its students. Committed to fostering meaningful educational opportunities, she collaborates with both the school and the broader community to ensure student success. Her approach acknowledges the unique needs of each student, striving to make learning both relevant and engaging. A strong advocate for shared leadership, Selfridge’s impact extends across the entire school. Caribou High School and the greater Caribou community are fortunate to have such a devoted and visionary leader.

“Jamie Selfridge embodies the essence of an exceptional principal,” Blair said. “She consistently goes above and beyond to advance learning—not just within her school, but also at the state and national levels. She is a tireless advocate for principalship and education, and above all, she is a champion for every student.”

Mrs. Selfridge holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. She later earned her Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Educational Administration from St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine in 2013.

Her career in education began in 2007 as a teacher at Fort Fairfield Middle High School, where she later became principal in 2017. Since 2022, she has served as principal of Caribou High School. Beyond her role as an administrator, Mrs. Selfridge has contributed to the Maine Math Collaborative and has served as a facilitator for the NASSP Rural School Leadership Network.

To learn more about the Maine Principals’ Association, click here or reach out to mpa@mpa.cc.