Lincoln Elementary Special Education Classroom Leads the Way in 3D Printing

This winter, the Augusta School Department introduced 3D printing at the elementary level, thanks to a Teach with Tech grant through the Maine Department of Education (DOE).

The grant enabled the district to purchase four Bambu Lab A1 3D printers, each housed on a portable cart, designed to be moved seamlessly between classrooms. This mobility ensures that any teacher can integrate 3D printing into their curriculum, adapting it to their students’ needs and passions.

At Lincoln Elementary School in Augusta, special education teacher Mark Dennett has been pioneering the use of 3D printing in his classroom, working with a select group of sixth graders to design and create practical tools that enhance learning.

After completing some basic tutorials in Tinkercad, the students quickly advanced to personal projects aimed at addressing specific academic challenges. One of their first projects was designing and producing line readers (simple but effective tools that assist with reading by helping students focus on one line of text at a time). Through multiple iterations, the students fine-tuned the spacing of the line readers to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Building on that, the students then turned their attention to finger spacers, which support handwriting development. Finger spacers help students to maintain consistent spacing between words and letters. Like the line readers, the spacers underwent several design modifications before reaching their final version.

“Staff are super receptive to the line readers and finger spacers,” Dennett said. “The students took the initiative to write a letter and create order forms, so teachers could request the tools for their classrooms. They have organized and implemented the entire process from importing designs, arranging the models, slicing files, changing filament, and printing – all independently.”

Dennett’s classroom serves as an example of how 3D printing can be used not only as a STEM tool but also as a means of fostering problem-solving skills, creativity, and independence across all grade levels. By designing and producing functional learning aids, students are not just engaging with cutting-edge technology; they are actively improving their school community.

The success of this project highlights the potential for 3D printing to be used as a transformative tool in special education classrooms and beyond.

This story was provided by the Augusta School Department. To submit good news to the Maine DOE, fill out the “good news” submission form.