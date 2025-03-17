ELEKS Analysis Helps Business Leaders Navigate Technology Investments in 2025

ELEKS' latest analysis highlights key tech trends for 2025, focusing on AI, cloud, and edge computing to drive innovation and growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEKS, a global software development and consulting company, has published Strategic Technology in 2025 , a comprehensive expert analysis of market predictions, offering C-suite executives a pragmatic assessment of emerging technology trends and their business impact. The report synthesises insights from leading research firms including Gartner, IDC, Deloitte, and KPMG, filtered through ELEKS' extensive engineering experience.Strategic opportunities for business transformationThe report identifies five key technology areas offering the highest potential for driving meaningful business transformation:AI and generative AI AI continues to evolve from automating tasks to driving core business strategies. Generative AI is set to revolutionise sectors by enhancing operations from financial analysis to medical diagnostics.AI agentsThe emergence of sophisticated AI agents promises to transform business processes. These agents will operate autonomously, managing complex tasks such as supply chain optimisation and equipment maintenance while balancing automation and human oversight.Shift to small language modelsBusinesses are transitioning towards specialised AI models tailored to specific needs, offering efficient and practical AI integration into existing operations.FinOps for cloud cost optimisationFinOps practices are becoming essential as cloud adoption grows. These practices provide real-time visibility into cloud investments, enabling proactive value optimisation and cost management.Hybrid cloud adoptionIntegrating on-premises and migrating cloud systems into cohesive hybrid environments offers enhanced performance, cost efficiency, and security. Gartner predicts that by year-end, 90% of organisations will have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy. Edge computing maturityWith the increasing demand for real-time data processing,edge computing is gaining traction. Deloitte anticipates that 55% of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge by 2025, reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency.In 2025, leveraging AI, cloud, and edge computing will be critical for businesses looking to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge. Understanding which technology trends hold genuine potential for your business requires more than market research. This analysis applies our three decades of engineering expertise to evaluate each trend's real-world deployment feasibility and business impact, giving decision-makers confidence to move forward with technologies that will truly transform their operations.Ruslan Seredyuk, Chief Engineering Officer at ELEKSAbout ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists, located across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., covers niches from custom development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers.

