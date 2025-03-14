InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Heartfelt Way to Keep Beloved Deceased Pets Close

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheryl M. of Lakewood, CA is the creator of ForeverYours, a personalized stuffed animal with a weighted satchel containing a portion of a pet’s cremated remains, sewn securely within. Losing a beloved pet is an emotional experience, and many pet owners seek meaningful ways to keep their cherished companions close. Standard urns and other memorial items are often not enough to cope with the loss of a beloved family pet.ForeverYours is more than a keepsake; it is a deeply personal coping mechanism designed to help grieving pet owners navigate their loss. Unlike traditional urns or memorials, this stuffed animal allows individuals to carry, hug, or display a tangible reminder of their beloved pet, providing comfort and emotional support during the grieving process.Each stuffed animal can be customized in various sizes, designs, and accessories to resemble or memorialize a pet, making it a truly personal tribute. The securely enclosed weighted satchel ensures that the remains stay safely encapsulated, offering pet owners peace of mind. Whether kept on display or held close for comfort, ForeverYours offers a heartfelt and lasting connection to a dearly missed pet.Products designed to help people cope with grief and emotional loss (e.g., therapy plush toys, memory pillows, weighted blankets) have been gaining traction in the last several years, and ForeverYours fits into this category as a comforting and therapeutic option for people grieving for their pets. Specifically, products related to pets like urns, memorial stones, and jewelry with pet ashes are increasingly in demand. ForeverYours is innovative, versatile, and would be of significant benefit to any manufacturer’s product line.Sheryl filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her ForeverYours product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in ForeverYours can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

