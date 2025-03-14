Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,901 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Holds that State Dis­trict Courts Have No Author­i­ty to Order Texas Agen­cies to Issue ​“Trans­gen­der” Driver’s Licens­es and ID Documents

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion finding that state district courts do not have the authority to direct government agencies to change the sex on government-issued identification documents such as driver's licenses, birth certificates, and ID cards to something inconsistent with a person’s biology. 

In response to a request from the Texas Department of Public Safety (“DPS”), Attorney General Paxton explained that agencies such as DPS and the Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”) must not amend the biological sex on government-issued documents on the order from a district court. Further, state agencies must correct any unlawfully altered driver’s licenses or birth certificates that were changed as a result of the non-legally binding judicial orders. 

“There are only two sexes, and that is determined not by feelings or ‘gender theory’ but by biology at conception,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Radical left-wing judges do not have jurisdiction to order agencies to violate the law nor do they have the authority to overrule reality. In Texas, we will follow common sense and restore any documents that were wrongfully changed to be consistent with biology.” 

The opinion explained: “Directing these agencies to change the contents of driver’s licenses and birth certificates suspends the longstanding statutory directive that both agencies oversee the fixed contents of these documents.…The face of these orders instead reveals that DPS and DSHS are directed to violate the very statutes they are bound to obey.”

To read the full legal opinion, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Holds that State Dis­trict Courts Have No Author­i­ty to Order Texas Agen­cies to Issue ​“Trans­gen­der” Driver’s Licens­es and ID Documents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more