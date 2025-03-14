More Than 28 Investments, LLC Announces First Strategic Investment in the Center for Trait-Based Transformation

More Than 28 Logo CTBT Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than 28 Investments, LLC, a mission-driven behavioral health investment firm, today announced its inaugural strategic investment in the Center for Trait-Based Transformation , a groundbreaking leader in recovery solutions. The Center’s innovative, strength-based approach is transforming the landscape of addiction treatment, perfectly aligning with More Than 28 Investments’ mission to promote impactful, long-term recovery solutions beyond the traditional 28-day model.“At More Than 28, we are focused on supporting programs that empower people in recovery with the tools they need to thrive,” said Chris McGuinn, President of More Than 28 Investments. “The Center for Trait-Based Transformation’s evidence-based, trauma-informed model not only improves outcomes but also inspires lasting change in the lives of individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders. We are proud to support their efforts as our first investment.”The Center for Trait-Based Transformation’s Trait-Based Model of Recovery is designed to foster personal strengths and promote healing by addressing the root causes of addiction. Their approach integrates evidence-based and trauma-informed practices while maintaining an inclusive and adaptable framework. This model has demonstrated impressive results, including:• 71.5% reduction in depression• 58.5% reduction in anxiety• 97.1% retention, compared to 47% in traditional treatment programsThrough its focus on building key personal traits like tenacity, resilience, creativity, and self-awareness, the Center equips individuals with the skills necessary for long-term recovery and success. The program helps people discover their "inner hero," offering tailored support through peer mentorship, vocational training, and life skills coaching—all areas More Than 28 Investments seeks to advance.This partnership marks the first of many investments More Than 28 will make in solutions that extend the continuum of care. The firm is dedicated to investing in services such as sober living environments, peer recovery coaching, and accountability programs that reinforce recovery after formal treatment ends.“We are thrilled to partner with More Than 28 Investments as we expand access to our Trait-Based Model of Recovery,” said Jason Roop, Ph.D., Founder of the Center for Trait-Based Transformation. “Together, we can help more people build on their strengths, reclaim their lives, and sustain meaningful recovery.”About More Than 28 Investments, LLCMore Than 28 Investments, LLC is a behavioral health investment company committed to funding transformative addiction treatment programs and ancillary services that support long-term recovery. Focused on impactful, sustainable solutions, More Than 28 Investments drives innovation in peer supports, vocational training, sober living, coaching, and accountability services—because recovery is more than 28 days.About the Center for Trait-Based TransformationThe Center for Trait-Based Transformation empowers individuals on their recovery journeys through an evidence-based, trauma-informed model that emphasizes personal strengths and lasting healing. Their programs have been proven to increase retention rates, decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety, and foster resilience and self-awareness in participants.

