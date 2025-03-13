More Than 28 Investments, LLC Launches to Transform Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Landscape

More Than 28 Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than 28 Investments, LLC, a mission-driven behavioral health investment firm, proudly announces its launch. The firm will focus on impactful investments in addiction treatment programs and innovative ancillary services designed to improve long-term outcomes for Americans struggling with substance use disorders.Rooted in the belief that recovery doesn’t end after 28 days, More Than 28 Investments is committed to supporting comprehensive solutions that address the full continuum of care. The firm seeks to expand access to services that foster lasting recovery, including peer support programs, vocational training, sober living environments, recovery coaching, and accountability services."At More Than 28, we believe recovery is a journey, not a destination," said [Founder Name], Founder and Managing Partner of More Than 28 Investments, LLC. "For too long, traditional models have focused on short-term interventions. We are committed to investing in programs and services that promote sustainable recovery, offering people the tools, support, and opportunities they need to rebuild their lives beyond the initial 28 days."More Than 28 Investments will partner with innovative treatment providers, community-based organizations, and entrepreneurs dedicated to reshaping the recovery ecosystem. The firm’s portfolio will prioritize initiatives that are evidence-based, outcomes-driven, and centered on the needs of individuals and families affected by substance misuse.The launch of More Than 28 Investments comes at a critical time as the nation continues to address the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis. With a focus on filling gaps in the continuum of care, the firm aims to help scale solutions that offer hope and healing to communities nationwide.About More Than 28 Investments, LLCMore Than 28 Investments, LLC is a behavioral health investment company committed to funding transformative addiction treatment programs and ancillary services that support long-term recovery. Focused on impactful, sustainable solutions, More Than 28 Investments drives innovation in peer supports, vocational training, sober living, coaching, and accountability services—because recovery is more than 28 days.

