More Than 28 Investments Announces Partnership with Ardan Community Living a Transformative Women’s Sober Living Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than 28 Investments , LLC is excited to announce a strategic investment in Ardan Community Living , a premier women-centered sober living program that fosters communal recovery. As part of this investment, Chris McGuinn, President of More Than 28 Investments, will become a partner in Ardan, joining the leadership team to help expand its unique and holistic approach to recovery housing for women.Ardan Community Living is more than just a sober house—it’s a thriving community where women support one another in building healthy, purposeful lives in recovery. Founded by people in recovery, for people in recovery, Ardan embraces the belief that addiction is a disease of isolation and that lasting recovery happens together. Through communal living, structured support, and a holistic view of healing, Ardan helps women thrive emotionally, physically, spiritually, professionally, and—most importantly—communally.“At More Than 28 Investments, we are committed to backing programs that extend support beyond traditional treatment,” said Chris McGuinn, President of More Than 28 Investments. “Ardan’s model of communal recovery creates the kind of environment where women can not only maintain sobriety but truly flourish. I’m honored to join Ardan as a partner and help grow this transformative program.”Ardan Community Living offers a safe, structured, and positive environment for female-identifying clients in recovery. Residents benefit from a wide array of services and experiences, including:• Communal dining and group activities that foster connection and belonging• Gym memberships and yoga classes to support physical wellness• On-site House Manager providing daily supervision and peer support• Access to robust and active 12-step fellowships across the DMV area, as well as agnostic and outpatient recovery programs• Connections to outside medical, professional, and spiritual resources, tailored to residents’ unique needs“Ardan is a place where women in recovery can reclaim their lives in a supportive, tight-knit community,” said Chad Jackson, Executive Director of Ardan Community Living. “With Chris and More Than 28 Investments as our partners, we are ready to reach more women seeking a new way of life grounded in hope, healing, and connection.”This partnership reinforces More Than 28 Investments’ mission to promote recovery beyond 28 days, investing in programs and services that provide long-term support and accountability. Ardan Community Living exemplifies this vision, offering residents not just a place to stay but a community to grow with—where recovery is not just practiced but lived every day.About More Than 28 Investments, LLCMore Than 28 Investments, LLC is a behavioral health investment company committed to funding transformative addiction treatment programs and ancillary services that support long-term recovery. Focused on impactful, sustainable solutions, More Than 28 Investments drives innovation in peer supports, vocational training, sober living, coaching, and accountability services—because recovery is more than 28 days.About Ardan Community LivingArdan Community Living provides women in recovery with a supportive, structured, and empowering sober living environment. Through communal living, holistic wellness activities, and peer support, Ardan helps women thrive emotionally, physically, spiritually, professionally, and communally. Founded by people in recovery, for people in recovery, Ardan is a place where lasting recovery becomes a way of life.

