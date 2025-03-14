MPD Arrests Northeast Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On February 21, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 300 block of S Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.

On March 13, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Michael Alexander of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged him with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25025687

###