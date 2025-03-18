Submit Release
The 2025 Colorado Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Colorado Titan 100

Titan 100

Titan CEO

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community."
— Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 59,000 individuals and generate over $35 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 5th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.

We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 5th, 2025, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Marilyn Akers Stansbury
IECRM, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain

Kathleen Allen
Hike Doggie, Inc. & Hike Doggie Franchising, LLC

Dru Avery
Innermountain Distributing

Justin Ball
Bespoke

Doug Baltzer
FlexEnergy Solutions

Bobby Barber
Institute for Shipboard Education | Semester at Sea

Cindy Baroway
University of Colorado Denver

Andy Bell
Ace Handyman Services

Kim Bimestefer
State of Colorado, CO Dept. of Health Care Policy & Financing

William Bowling
Solutions II, Inc.

Laura Brudzynski
Archway Communities

Jim Buie
ValorC3 Data Centers

Christina Carlson
Urban Peak

Chelsea Carver
Mile High United Way

Courtney Caton
AVFX, LLC

Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya
Delta Dental of Colorado

Jennifer Colosimo
FranklinCovey

Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado

Marcia Coulson
Eldon James, Corp.

Julie DeGolier
The Job Store, Inc.

Marie Drake
The Drake Law Firm, P.C.

Kelley Duke
Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC

Danielle Dutton
Rocky Mountain Spice Co.

*Matt Emerson
AVFX, LLC

Jeff Englund
Larsen

Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Inc.

Andrea Fryrear
AgileSherpas

Leah Garcia
NULASTIN

Ezra Gardner
Varana Capital

Chandy Ghosh
Sinch

*Katie Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar

Karla Grazier
Goodwill of Colorado

Suzanne Griffiths
Griffiths Law PC

Carrie Gusmus
Aslan Home Lending Corporation

Katelyn Hanson
Spectrum Retirement of Colorado

Angela Harris
TRIO

Kathryn Harris
ActivateWork

Angela Healy
AvenueWest Global

Andrew Heesacker
Arvada Rent-Alls

*Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners

Michael Hess
Blind Institute of Technology (BIT)

Brad Hettenhausen
GadellNet Consulting Services

Michael Hofer
Navajo Transitional Energy Company

Beth Hoff Blackmer
Aspen Rent-All, Inc.

Todd Houghton
Authority Brands - Homewatch CareGivers

Charity Huff
January Spring

*Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group, Inc.

Britni Jensen
Inspyre Boutique

Sandy Jones
Colorado State University Global

Kenn Kelly
Never Settle

Noelle Kerimes
Quantiphi

Aneka Kerlin
Aneka Interiors Inc

Michele King
Rhinotrax Construction, Inc.

Strings Kozisek
Tekumo

Chelsea Krupa
Stepping Stone Support Center

Marty Langenderfer
Spavia

Anton Lipkanou
Delve Deeper

Scott Luedke
Buehler Companies

Timothy Matthews
Simply Good Foods

Chris McLaughlin
Forefront Building & Restoration

Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment

*Peter Melby
New Charter Technologies

Erik Mitisek
Highwing

Martin Moser
Moser Aviation LLC & Sentinel Data Analytics Corporation

*Kathryn Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy

Jay Nakashima
eHealth Exchange

*Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds, Inc

Peter Newlin
Gastamo Group

Derek Newsom
Axis CxO Solutions

Morgan Nicholson
InTrack Radar Technologies

Greg Olson
GROWL Agency

Jon Panamaroff
Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Leann Pickard
Juris Digital

Brian Pontarelli
FusionAuth

Todd Porch
Strategus

*Jeff Porter
Handbid

Gayle Pottle
AdventHealth Rocky Mountain Foundation

*Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust

Lorii Rabinowitz
Denver Scholarship Foundation

*Daniel Ramirez
Ramirez Hospitality Group

Ryan Rasmussen
Motion & Flow Control Products

Rich “Raz” Razgaitis
FloWater

JB Richardson
CCIG

Michael Sandstrum
Armite Laboratories, Inc. dba Armite Lubricants

Scott Shafer
ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.

Kerry Siggins
StoneAge

Julian Sisneros
HCL Engineering and Surveying

*Marcus Smiley
Epoch Concepts LLC

John Snellings
PeerSource

Steve Swinney
Kodiak Building Partners

Rich Tabaka
Allied Resource Partners

Robert Tierney
Animal Care Systems

Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

LoAn Vo
TransCrude LLC

*Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks

Kristin Westberg
The Rev Collective

Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions

Danaya Wilson
BetterCertify

Shawn Windle
ERP Advisors Group

Adam Woods
Choozle

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
cdowl@titanceo.com

