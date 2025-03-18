The 2025 Colorado Titan 100 Recipients
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 59,000 individuals and generate over $35 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 5th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.
We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 5th, 2025, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Marilyn Akers Stansbury
IECRM, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain
Kathleen Allen
Hike Doggie, Inc. & Hike Doggie Franchising, LLC
Dru Avery
Innermountain Distributing
Justin Ball
Bespoke
Doug Baltzer
FlexEnergy Solutions
Bobby Barber
Institute for Shipboard Education | Semester at Sea
Cindy Baroway
University of Colorado Denver
Andy Bell
Ace Handyman Services
Kim Bimestefer
State of Colorado, CO Dept. of Health Care Policy & Financing
William Bowling
Solutions II, Inc.
Laura Brudzynski
Archway Communities
Jim Buie
ValorC3 Data Centers
Christina Carlson
Urban Peak
Chelsea Carver
Mile High United Way
Courtney Caton
AVFX, LLC
Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya
Delta Dental of Colorado
Jennifer Colosimo
FranklinCovey
Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado
Marcia Coulson
Eldon James, Corp.
Julie DeGolier
The Job Store, Inc.
Marie Drake
The Drake Law Firm, P.C.
Kelley Duke
Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC
Danielle Dutton
Rocky Mountain Spice Co.
*Matt Emerson
AVFX, LLC
Jeff Englund
Larsen
Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Inc.
Andrea Fryrear
AgileSherpas
Leah Garcia
NULASTIN
Ezra Gardner
Varana Capital
Chandy Ghosh
Sinch
*Katie Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar
Karla Grazier
Goodwill of Colorado
Suzanne Griffiths
Griffiths Law PC
Carrie Gusmus
Aslan Home Lending Corporation
Katelyn Hanson
Spectrum Retirement of Colorado
Angela Harris
TRIO
Kathryn Harris
ActivateWork
Angela Healy
AvenueWest Global
Andrew Heesacker
Arvada Rent-Alls
*Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners
Michael Hess
Blind Institute of Technology (BIT)
Brad Hettenhausen
GadellNet Consulting Services
Michael Hofer
Navajo Transitional Energy Company
Beth Hoff Blackmer
Aspen Rent-All, Inc.
Todd Houghton
Authority Brands - Homewatch CareGivers
Charity Huff
January Spring
*Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group, Inc.
Britni Jensen
Inspyre Boutique
Sandy Jones
Colorado State University Global
Kenn Kelly
Never Settle
Noelle Kerimes
Quantiphi
Aneka Kerlin
Aneka Interiors Inc
Michele King
Rhinotrax Construction, Inc.
Strings Kozisek
Tekumo
Chelsea Krupa
Stepping Stone Support Center
Marty Langenderfer
Spavia
Anton Lipkanou
Delve Deeper
Scott Luedke
Buehler Companies
Timothy Matthews
Simply Good Foods
Chris McLaughlin
Forefront Building & Restoration
Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment
*Peter Melby
New Charter Technologies
Erik Mitisek
Highwing
Martin Moser
Moser Aviation LLC & Sentinel Data Analytics Corporation
*Kathryn Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy
Jay Nakashima
eHealth Exchange
*Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds, Inc
Peter Newlin
Gastamo Group
Derek Newsom
Axis CxO Solutions
Morgan Nicholson
InTrack Radar Technologies
Greg Olson
GROWL Agency
Jon Panamaroff
Command Holdings, a Pequot Company
Leann Pickard
Juris Digital
Brian Pontarelli
FusionAuth
Todd Porch
Strategus
*Jeff Porter
Handbid
Gayle Pottle
AdventHealth Rocky Mountain Foundation
*Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust
Lorii Rabinowitz
Denver Scholarship Foundation
*Daniel Ramirez
Ramirez Hospitality Group
Ryan Rasmussen
Motion & Flow Control Products
Rich “Raz” Razgaitis
FloWater
JB Richardson
CCIG
Michael Sandstrum
Armite Laboratories, Inc. dba Armite Lubricants
Scott Shafer
ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.
Kerry Siggins
StoneAge
Julian Sisneros
HCL Engineering and Surveying
*Marcus Smiley
Epoch Concepts LLC
John Snellings
PeerSource
Steve Swinney
Kodiak Building Partners
Rich Tabaka
Allied Resource Partners
Robert Tierney
Animal Care Systems
Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric
LoAn Vo
TransCrude LLC
*Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks
Kristin Westberg
The Rev Collective
Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions
Danaya Wilson
BetterCertify
Shawn Windle
ERP Advisors Group
Adam Woods
Choozle
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
