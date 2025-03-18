The 2025 Colorado Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Colorado Titan 100 Titan 100 Titan CEO

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community.” — Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 59,000 individuals and generate over $35 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 5th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.

We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 5th, 2025, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Marilyn Akers Stansbury

IECRM, Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain

Kathleen Allen

Hike Doggie, Inc. & Hike Doggie Franchising, LLC

Dru Avery

Innermountain Distributing

Justin Ball

Bespoke

Doug Baltzer

FlexEnergy Solutions

Bobby Barber

Institute for Shipboard Education | Semester at Sea

Cindy Baroway

University of Colorado Denver

Andy Bell

Ace Handyman Services

Kim Bimestefer

State of Colorado, CO Dept. of Health Care Policy & Financing

William Bowling

Solutions II, Inc.

Laura Brudzynski

Archway Communities

Jim Buie

ValorC3 Data Centers

Christina Carlson

Urban Peak

Chelsea Carver

Mile High United Way

Courtney Caton

AVFX, LLC

Kelli Clifton Ogunsanya

Delta Dental of Colorado

Jennifer Colosimo

FranklinCovey

Elycia Cook

Big Brothers Big Sisters Colorado

Marcia Coulson

Eldon James, Corp.

Julie DeGolier

The Job Store, Inc.

Marie Drake

The Drake Law Firm, P.C.

Kelley Duke

Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC

Danielle Dutton

Rocky Mountain Spice Co.

*Matt Emerson

AVFX, LLC

Jeff Englund

Larsen

Kyle Ewing

TerraSlate Inc.

Andrea Fryrear

AgileSherpas

Leah Garcia

NULASTIN

Ezra Gardner

Varana Capital

Chandy Ghosh

Sinch

*Katie Gillberg

Hydrate IV Bar

Karla Grazier

Goodwill of Colorado

Suzanne Griffiths

Griffiths Law PC

Carrie Gusmus

Aslan Home Lending Corporation

Katelyn Hanson

Spectrum Retirement of Colorado

Angela Harris

TRIO

Kathryn Harris

ActivateWork

Angela Healy

AvenueWest Global

Andrew Heesacker

Arvada Rent-Alls

*Julie Herzog

Fortis Law Partners

Michael Hess

Blind Institute of Technology (BIT)

Brad Hettenhausen

GadellNet Consulting Services

Michael Hofer

Navajo Transitional Energy Company

Beth Hoff Blackmer

Aspen Rent-All, Inc.

Todd Houghton

Authority Brands - Homewatch CareGivers

Charity Huff

January Spring

*Dana Jacoby

Vector Medical Group, Inc.

Britni Jensen

Inspyre Boutique

Sandy Jones

Colorado State University Global

Kenn Kelly

Never Settle

Noelle Kerimes

Quantiphi

Aneka Kerlin

Aneka Interiors Inc

Michele King

Rhinotrax Construction, Inc.

Strings Kozisek

Tekumo

Chelsea Krupa

Stepping Stone Support Center

Marty Langenderfer

Spavia

Anton Lipkanou

Delve Deeper

Scott Luedke

Buehler Companies

Timothy Matthews

Simply Good Foods

Chris McLaughlin

Forefront Building & Restoration

Brennen McMullin

QuickBox Fulfillment

*Peter Melby

New Charter Technologies

Erik Mitisek

Highwing

Martin Moser

Moser Aviation LLC & Sentinel Data Analytics Corporation

*Kathryn Mullins

Vega Collegiate Academy

Jay Nakashima

eHealth Exchange

*Kathleen Neuheardt

Bonfire Funds, Inc

Peter Newlin

Gastamo Group

Derek Newsom

Axis CxO Solutions

Morgan Nicholson

InTrack Radar Technologies

Greg Olson

GROWL Agency

Jon Panamaroff

Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Leann Pickard

Juris Digital

Brian Pontarelli

FusionAuth

Todd Porch

Strategus

*Jeff Porter

Handbid

Gayle Pottle

AdventHealth Rocky Mountain Foundation

*Kathleen Quinn Votaw

TalenTrust

Lorii Rabinowitz

Denver Scholarship Foundation

*Daniel Ramirez

Ramirez Hospitality Group

Ryan Rasmussen

Motion & Flow Control Products

Rich “Raz” Razgaitis

FloWater

JB Richardson

CCIG

Michael Sandstrum

Armite Laboratories, Inc. dba Armite Lubricants

Scott Shafer

ProCern Technology Solutions, Inc.

Kerry Siggins

StoneAge

Julian Sisneros

HCL Engineering and Surveying

*Marcus Smiley

Epoch Concepts LLC

John Snellings

PeerSource

Steve Swinney

Kodiak Building Partners

Rich Tabaka

Allied Resource Partners

Robert Tierney

Animal Care Systems

Lynn Tomasek

Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

LoAn Vo

TransCrude LLC

*Michael Wamsganz

Citywide Banks

Kristin Westberg

The Rev Collective

Emily Wilcox

Epic Broadband Solutions

Danaya Wilson

BetterCertify

Shawn Windle

ERP Advisors Group

Adam Woods

Choozle

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.