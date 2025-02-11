First CommuteAir Training Class Commences with FlightDeckToGo from Visionary Training Resources

VTR founder and CEO at a CommuteAir training session

CommuteAir, a United Express partner airline, has now implemented VTR FlightDeckToGo, an advanced pilot training systems into their pilot training curriculum.

We believe that through the use of virtual reality in pilot training, we will be able to greatly enhance the technical proficiency of our pilots.” — Lance Lau, Director of Training at CommuteAir

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CommuteAir, a United Express partner airline, has now implemented Visionary Training Resources’ (VTR) FlightDeckToGo, one of the world’s most advanced pilot training systems into their pilot training curriculum. By incorporating virtual reality (VR) methods into an exceptional Advanced Qualification Program (AQP), CommuteAir will remain at the forefront of pilot education.

VTR built custom VR software for use with the Meta Quest 3 headset to provide pilots with an unmatched training experience. With FlightDeckToGo, pilots will have the ability to practice ground-based flows, with eye-tracking, in real-time 24/7.

“The use of VR is relatively new to the commercial aviation industry; however, it has been used in heavy industry, medical, and the military with good results,” said Lance Lau, Director of Training at CommuteAir. “We believe that through the use of virtual reality in pilot training, we will be able to greatly enhance the technical proficiency of our pilots.”

In addition, CommmuteAir and VTR partnered with the FAA to detail usage and expected outcomes. With subsequent FAA approval, CommuteAir will be one of the few airlines worldwide to incorporate VR training with FAA acknowledgement.

“This groundbreaking virtual reality training device along with our partnership with VTR has enabled us to revolutionize how we prepare new pilots for their transition to the ERJ145 flight deck,” said Rick Hoefling, CommuteAir President & CEO. “This technology allows for safe, effective, hands-on learning that is paving the way for a future where training isn't just effective, but transformative."

With this significant investment in the overall training footprint, CommuteAir pilots will have a unique opportunity to continuously refine skills and procedures in a VR Embraer 145 flight deck with a near identical aspect ratio. VTR’s proprietary learning methods will allow pilots to learn faster, with greater retention, and increased accuracy.

“Many of our trainees have grown up with this technology and its use is almost second nature with them,” Lau added. “Our plan is to supplement normal procedures by using VR and establish the proof of concept in an effort to certify this as a training device. Upon certification, we expect to greatly increase its use in a variety of procedures.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.