Annual Education Gala Celebrates Maine State and County Teachers of the Year

On the evening of March 8, leaders in Maine’s educational community gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor to celebrate the hard work and dedication of exceptional educators from across the state. The 11th annual Education Gala brought together Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year, their family, friends, and colleagues, school and district administrators, community and state leaders, and corporate sponsors to recognize the outstanding contributions of these educators to the state of Maine and their exceptional achievements within education.

Dr. Jason Judd, executive director of Educate Maine, kicked off the event with opening remarks, highlighting the role of collaboration among educators, organizations, and the community in shaping the future for Maine’s students. Afterwards, Cary Olson Cartwright, representing the gala’s lead sponsor Unum, emphasized the crucial role of business and industry in supporting educational initiatives.

Attendees were then treated to a delicious dinner, enjoyed among the company of colleagues, mentors, and friends. The evening felt both celebratory and purposeful.

Joshua Chard, the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year, later took to the stage to reflect on his year in review. With a heartfelt message, Chard shared his experiences and the insights he gained during his tenure as Maine’s Teacher of the Year.

Next, attendees heard from Maine Department of Education (DOE) Commissioner Pender Makin, who emphasized that although it is oftentimes difficult for educators to step into the spotlight and accept praise, it is vital that they be recognized for the crucial role they play in the lives of their students and in the community.

Peter Geiger of Geiger Education Commissioner Pender Makin 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard Cary Olson Cartwright of Unum and Jason Judd from Educate Maine Jason Judd, Executive Director of Educate Maine

Long-time education champion and advocate Peter Geiger of Geiger, a sponsor of the Maine Teacher of the Year Program, also addressed the audience. A recurring theme throughout the night was the importance of sponsorship and support from local businesses. Without them, the event, along with the many opportunities provided to Maine State and County Teachers of the Year throughout the year, would not be possible.

A highlight of the evening included a presentation recognizing the 2024 Maine County Teachers of the Year, as well as the semifinalists and finalists for 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year. The support among honorees for one another was apparent, as they accepted these prestigious awards, which acknowledge the tireless efforts of these educators to foster growth and achievement in their students.

Then, the time came to honor Becky Hallowell, the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year. She received an iPad from the Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM), presented by Amanda Nguyen and Alice Barr of ACTEM. Additionally, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows honored a long-time tradition by presenting Hallowell with a Maine Teacher of the Year vanity license plate. Afterwards, Hallowell addressed the crowd with a keynote address, focused on her passion for teaching, as well as her admiration for her fellow2024 County Teachers of the Year.

The 2024 Maine County Teachers of the Year. 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell. Secretary of State Shanna Bellows and Becky Hallowell. Becky Hallowell was given an iPad from the Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine (ACTEM), presented by Amanda Nguyen and Alice Barr of ACTEM. State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins and Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association representative Hillary Bellefleur. 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year finalists and semifinalists.

Toward the end of the evening, one person in attendance at the gala was presented with the Karen MacDonald Service to Teaching Award, which honors individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the teaching profession. This year’s award went to Melissa Garrette, the 2021 Oxford County Teacher of the Year.

As the gala came to a close, Educate Maine board member and Bangor Savings Bank representative David Pease took to the stage for final remarks. Pease reflected on the importance of celebrating Maine’s educators and the transformative role that teaching plays in shaping the future of the state and its students. His words served as an important reminder of the vital work that teachers do every day and the need to continue supporting them.

Overall, the gala was a resounding success, filled with celebration, inspiration, and a shared commitment to education.

2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Becky Hallowell with Education Commissioner Pender Makin. Educate Maine board member and Bangor Savings Bank representative David Pease Left to right: Karen McDonald, Melissa Guerette, Jason Judd.

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is administered by Educate Maine, a business-led advocacy organization, in partnership with the Maine DOE, the Maine State Board of Education, and the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA). Funding for the program is generously provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Dead River, Geiger, Hannaford, Maine Lottery, the Silvernail Family, and Unum.

