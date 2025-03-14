Maine Department of Education Expands Kindergarten Entry Inventory Project

During the 2024-2025 school year, more than 30 Maine kindergarten teachers participated in the first phase of the Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI) project, funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant and designed to help teachers gather valuable insights into children’s development across multiple domains. Since then, these teachers have tested various KEI instruments in their classrooms, using information collected to better support individual learning needs.

Now, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is preparing for the launch of the next phase of KEI during the 2025-2026 school year. The expansion of this project will pilot KEI instruments in approximately 100 kindergarten classrooms throughout the state. Ultimately, aggregated KEI data will help to strengthen Maine’s early care and education system by identifying trends in growth and areas of continuous improvement.

The Maine DOE is inviting kindergarten teachers to participate in this exciting initiative by applying for a Kindergarten Entry Implementation Specialist position! Kindergarten Entry Implementation Specialists will pilot a KEI tool in their kindergarten classroom during the fall of 2025. Selected participants will receive a stipend for their work. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, participating in training in the KEI tool administration protocol, piloting KEI with students, offering timely feedback, and attending periodic in-person and virtual meetings.

Your expertise and perspective are needed. All interested kindergarten teachers are welcome to complete this application. Applications are being accepted through May 9.

An informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 1, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Please use this link to join.

If you have questions or need additional information about the KEI project, please contact Karen Mathieu, Maine DOE Kindergarten Entry Inventory Specialist, at karen.mathieu@maine.gov.