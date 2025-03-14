FedPoint Accepting Applications from High School Seniors for Nursing Scholarships

FedPoint, a federal benefits administrator and marketplace operator, is accepting applications for its annual nursing scholarships program. Four $5,000 scholarships will be announced in May during National Nurses Week, which occurs from May 6-12. Applications must be submitted by Sunday, March 16, 2025.

To be eligible for the merit-based scholarships, candidates must be graduating high school seniors who reside in New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts and who will be attending an accredited nursing program in the fall of 2025. Additional details about the scholarship, eligibility requirements, decision criteria, and important dates are available here.

FedPoint employs several dozen registered nurses who work with thousands of claimants insured through the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) and their family members to provide care coordination and planning services. The company introduced the nursing scholarship in 2023 to promote nursing as a highly rewarding career and to help bolster the future nursing workforce in northern New England and beyond.

Again, the application submission deadline for the 2025 FedPoint Nursing Scholarship is Sunday, March 16, 2025. The scholarship review panel will include members of FedPoint’s care coordination team and nurses from the Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association.