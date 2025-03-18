ITS Reinvents Remote Proctoring with ProctorNow™: AI-Driven Security with Human Oversight

ProctorNow™ was designed with candidates in mind, offering a stress-free testing experience that eliminates unnecessary scheduling barriers while maintaining the highest security standards.” — Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development & Marketing at ITS

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a global leader in test delivery and AI-powered assessment solutions, is reinventing remote proctoring with ProctorNow™, a next-generation solution that seamlessly integrates AI monitoring with real-time human oversight. Designed for low-to-mid-stakes test programs, ProctorNow offers enhanced security, reduced costs, and a streamlined candidate experience ensuring the best of AI-driven automation while keeping human expertise at the core of the process."Remote testing should be seamless, not stressful," added Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development and Marketing at ITS. "ProctorNow was designed with candidates in mind, offering a stress-free testing experience that eliminates unnecessary scheduling barriers while maintaining the highest security standards. Unlike traditional remote proctoring models that rely on either full-time human proctors or delayed record-and-review methods, ProctorNow delivers real-time intervention when it matters. The result? A better test-taker experience, stronger security, and significant cost savings for programs.”ProctorNow comes at a pivotal time for the assessment industry as testing programs need more reliable and secure solutions for low-to-mid-stakes test programs. With traditional models facing challenges related to test integrity and ease of use, ProctorNow offers a modern approach that enhances security while reducing friction for both test sponsors and candidates.ITS will unveil its breakthrough remote proctoring solution at the 2025 Innovations in Testing Conference. Attendees are invited to visit the ITS booth to learn how ProctorNow is setting a new standard in remote proctoring.For product inquiries, demos, or more information, please visit: www.testsys.com/ProctorNow

