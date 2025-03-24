ITS Announces Expanded Relationship with the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) for USMLE®

We are excited to expand our relationship with ITS to develop a test delivery solution that offers greater flexibility and an enhanced experience for examinees.” — Andy Farella, Senior Vice President, Information Technology and CIO, NBME

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS) expands its 22-year relationship with the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) to include the delivery of the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).This expanded relationship between ITS and NBME will provide USMLEexaminees with an enhanced web-based test delivery platform supported by ITS’s flexible exam driver, secure browsers, and fully integrated APIs."NBME is committed to delivering our exams in the most efficient and reliable manner to enhance the customer experience,” said Andy Farella, Senior Vice President, Information Technology and CIO, at NBME. “We are excited to expand our relationship with ITS to develop a test delivery solution that offers greater flexibility and an enhanced experience for examinees. We expect any impact on examinees to be relatively minor and will keep all stakeholders informed as the project progresses."NBME is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing assessment of health care professionals to achieve optimal care for all. Along with the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), NBME develops and manages the USMLE, a nationally accepted medical licensure examination program.For more than 27 years, ITS has strived to not only provide the best technology and service but also to build lasting relationships with clients to provide superior testing experience for both administrators and candidates.“We’re ecstatic to provide the technology NBME will be relying on for its examinees,” said Brodie Wise, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at ITS. “Our expanded relationship brings together two values we lead with at ITS: long-term relationship and commitment to exceptional results.”

