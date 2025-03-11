ITS to Power the NextGen Bar Exam with Proven Exam Delivery and Grading Technology

Delivering an exam of this significance is complex, and ITS’s experience has demonstrated that they can provide a valid, reliable, and fair experience for the candidates we serve.” — Kara McWilliams, Chief Product Officer at NCBE

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a global leader in test delivery and AI-powered assessment solutions, has been selected by the National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) to provide secure and scalable technology to deliver and enable grading of the NextGen bar exam. As NCBE transitions to a computer-based format, ITS’s proven assessment technology will enable a seamless, reliable, and equitable exam experience for candidates and jurisdictions.Launching in July 2026, the NextGen bar exam represents an evolution in legal licensure, requiring a trusted technology partner capable of reliably delivering a nine-hour exam across multiple days, administered in live-proctored exam sites on examinees devices, at scale. ITS was selected for its deep expertise in exam delivery and its ability to support NCBE’s vision."NCBE needed a technology partner that could support their vision for the NextGen bar exam, and we’re proud to be that partner," said Pat Ward, CEO of ITS. "The bar exam is an incredibly important and stressful assessment for candidates and administrators. We recognize the trust that NCBE is putting in us, the challenges of this program, and look forward to a successful launch. "By leveraging ITS's advanced test delivery and scoring platforms, NCBE ensures a secure, scalable, and accessible testing experience that maintains the rigor and integrity required for legal licensure. Over the next year, ITS and NCBE will work together on multiple rounds of NextGen pre-testing to provide evidence of this level of quality."The NextGen bar exam is an innovative step forward in assessing both the doctrinal knowledge and skills required of today’s lawyers. ITS offers the technology needed to ensure that examinees can meaningfully demonstrate their proficiency," said Kara McWilliams, Chief Product Officer at NCBE. "Delivering an exam of this significance is complex, and ITS’s experience has demonstrated that they can provide a valid, reliable, and fair experience for the candidates we serve.”For more information about ITS and its role in online test delivery, please visit www.testsys.com To learn more about the NextGen bar exam, visit www.ncbex.org/exams/nextgen

