WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) mourns the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva, a tireless advocate for Arizona and our nation’s Hispanic community. Throughout his decades in public service, he was a steadfast champion for working families, conservation, and economic opportunity, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC, issued the following statement:“As the son of migrant farmworkers, I understand the challenges that so many in our community face, and few fought harder to uplift those voices than Congressman Grijalva. From his time on the Tucson Unified School Board to his leadership in Congress, he dedicated his career to ensuring that all Americans–regardless of background–had the opportunity to attain their version of the American Dream. His passion and commitment will not be forgotten.”As a leader on the House Natural Resources Committee, Congressman Grijalva played a critical role in shaping policies that balanced conservation efforts with economic development. His leadership extended beyond environmental issues, as he was a longtime advocate for immigration reform, small businesses, and education. His work in Congress reflected a deep understanding of the struggles and aspirations of all Americans.Javier continued by saying:“It is said that the purpose of life is to live a life of purpose, and Raúl Grijalva exemplified that principle through a lifetime of dedicated service. His passing is a tremendous loss, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.”Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Grijalva’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.