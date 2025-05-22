WMF - We Make Future presents its 2025 edition (Bologna, Italy, 4 - 6 June)

WMF - We Make Future | Press Conference

The largest international trade fair and festival on artificial intelligence, technology, and digital innovation, presents its rich program for 2025

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A full immersion in the future that awaits us and an opportunity to reflect on how to make it sustainable, inclusive, and fair. From June 4 to 6, WMF – We Make Future , the largest international fair on Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and Digital Innovation, will transform the BolognaFiere exhibition center into a global village of innovation, building the business of the future, with over 100 themed events and the participation of more than 1,000 changemakers, investors, and speakers from over 90 countries.Organized by Search On Media Group, the 2025 edition will offer opportunities for business and global cooperation, along with spaces for international stakeholders to meet. The event is held under the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and in partnership with Visit Emilia-Romagna, with the support of MAECI - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ITA - Italian Trade Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies. With the collaboration of BolognaFiere, Cineca, University of Bologna and the participation of AGID and the Department of Digital Transformation of the Council of Ministers."The 2025 edition cements WMF’s position as an international hub thanks to its strategic role as an enabler of innovative, inclusive, and sustainable business models”, said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF - We Make Future.The world of venture capital, investors, and startups will find an important international hub in the WMF. With over $214 billion in assets under management, $1.3 trillion in total portfolio value, and 13,630 investment rounds managed in 2024, the VC & Open Innovation Fest is emerging as a leading event for VCs, CVCs, corporations, startups, SMEs, accelerators, incubators, and all major players in the open innovation landscape.The six finalists of the international WMF Startup Competition will have the opportunity to meet, challenge each other, and encounter the global venture capital ecosystem present at the event: on the Mainstage of the event we will see the two Italian startups Alba Robot and Andromeda Intelligence, Invigilo Technologies Pte from Singapore, Helix Carbon and Electra Vehicles from the US, and CircularPlace from France.Furthermore, WMF will welcome delegations of startups from 43 countries, including Greece, the United States, Bulgaria, Germany, Guatemala, Serbia, and Spain.The Expo Area With more than 700 sponsors and exhibitors, the event will foster a dynamic ecosystem where supply and demand meet, interact and co-create solutions for the 'business of tomorrow'. These solutions cover digital transformation, including the integration of artificial intelligence in business processes, digital agencies, and e-commerce platforms. Alongside the exhibition spaces, there will be a program full of events, B2B meetings, and opportunities to meet and facilitate dialogue between companies, professionals, and innovation stakeholders. A high-level business event, WMF is also a unique opportunity to get a first-hand look at the future: cutting-edge tech shows, technological prototypes, robotics, and immersive experiences with artificial intelligence. Among the innovative products that will be showcased, it is worth mentioning EFLYKE - the flying motorcycle made in Italy that aims to revolutionize sports flying in total safety -, high-performance quadruped robots designed to collaborate with humans, prototypes developed for international competitions such as the Solar Challenge and the Rocket Challenge, the demonstration flight of the Gravity Industries jet suit, Tesla test drives, and the international final of the FIDA WMF Club Challenge 2025 of Drone Soccer, the emerging eSport that has chosen the WMF as the capital of international competition, with competing teams from Spain, Turkey, France, Kenya, South Korea, Morocco, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.State of the art professional trainingOne of the cornerstones of WMF is state of the art professional training on the latest trends and most innovative tools. This year, over 90 training workshops will be held, designed to offer a comprehensive overview of the main trends and tools in digital, technological, and social innovation. This is one of the most comprehensive offerings at an international level. It brings together experts, companies, academics and institutions to share knowledge and facilitate professional development. Artificial Intelligence will be at the heart of the training program with 10 workshops: AI Plenary, AI Agents, AI Marketing, AI for Health, AI Solutions, ChatGPT & Gemini, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Ethics & AI, and Generative AI. The AI Plenary stage will feature internationally renowned speakers such as Simone Bianco, Principal Investigator and Director of Computational Biology at Altos Labs Bay Area Institute of Science, Julia Yan, Head of Growth at TikTok, Yuval Dvir, Global Director of Online Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, and Andreas Horn, Head of AIOps at IBM.There will also be numerous technical stages, which will address key topics such as SEO, Advertising, Coding, Google Innovations, Social Media Strategies, TikTok & Creator Economy, UX/UI Design, Brand Positioning, Cybersecurity, and E-commerce. Among the speakers, Matt Navarra, a world expert in digital media, and sociolinguist Vera Gheno. The program also offers ample space for topics of global public interest, with stages focused on environmental sustainability, climate change, human rights, digital inclusion, accessibility, and technologies for the nonprofit sector, in line with the WMF's role as an international platform for building a fair, sustainable, and technologically aware future.Mainstage: changemakers, Big Tech and showsThe event's main stage offers a wider and rich program of international guests, performances, and stories of the contemporary world, providing an experience that combines technology, entertainment, and inspiration. Among the speakers, Federico Faggin, inventor of the microprocessor and pioneer of Silicon Valley; John Wesley, Senior Director of NVIDIA; Giuseppe Borghi, Head of the Φ-lab Division at ESA; Nestor Maslej - HAI Stanford University; Luc Julia, co-creator of Siri and Chief Scientific Officer at Renault; Francesca Rossi, AI Ethics Global Leader at IBM. The Mainstage will also host the Music Fest, which enjoys the partnership of Billboard Italia, featuring artists such as Dardust, Big Mama, the Rulli Frulli Orchestra, Sarah Toscano, Pau (Negrita), Samuel Romano and the duo La Rappresentante di Lista.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.