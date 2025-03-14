gamescom latam 2025 confirms the finalists for BIG Festival after a record-breaking number of entries

962 games from 71 different countries signed up; 32 games from Latin America are among the 90 finalists

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam 2025 has confirmed the finalists for the new edition of gamescom latam BIG Festival. The Brazilian edition of the biggest game festival in the world has selected the best projects in different categories among the 962 games registered to compete, from 71 different countries.

For 2025, 90 titles have been selected to compete at the gamescom latam BIG Festival. The ones selected will exhibit their projects during the five days of the event, which attracted more than 100,000 visitors last year, in addition to having the chance to receive the trophies and cash prizes from the competition.

With more than 17 different awards, the two ceremonies will take place on 30 April and 4 May. With 19 Brazilian games, 6 from Argentina, the biggest representation for Spanish Speaking Americas, 4 from Mexico, and Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay with one representative each, Latin America has 32 games participating in the competition.

Among the games selected are some from major indie publishers in the market, such as Wanderstop (Annapurna Interactive); Neva and The Plucky Squire (Devolver Digital); Recall: Empty Wishes (DANGEN Entertainment); Buckshot Roulette, Freaked Fleapit, Mouthwashing and THRESHOLD (Critical Reflex); Copycat (Nuuvem); among others.

Check out the full gamescom latam BIG Festival nominee list here.

"It is truly inspiring to see more than 960 games registered from over 70 countries for BIG Festival 2025. This incredible participation reflects the continued growth of the independent video game industry all over the world, particularly in Latin America. By taking place in gamescom latam 2025, the event has consolidated its status as the most important meeting point for developers and innovation on a global level.", mentioned Gustavo Steinberg, BIG Festival’s founder and gamescom latam’s CEO.

gamescom latam BIG Festival 2025 Award Ceremony

On April 30th the ceremony will award categories such as Best Game, Best Game: Brazil, Best Game: Latin America, Best Art, and Best Narrative. On May 4th, the last day of gamescom latam, the second part of the ceremony will include categories with a public vote such as Best Game: Popular Vote, Best Game by Platform, and Best Stand.

gamescom latam 2025 Edition

gamescom latam 2025 has already announced the participation of Pokémon Go, Warner Bros. Games, Level Infinite, Gravity, Steam and more, as exhibitors for this upcoming edition, which will take place from April 30 - 4 May, 2025. Located this time at the Anhembi District Convention Center in the city of São Paulo, the event will be even bigger, with new projects, participation from major companies in the gaming industry, e-Sports championships, meet & greets with creators, talks, and more. Attractions details will be revealed soon on the official website and social media, with #gamescomlatam2025.

About gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's biggest games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry, is also in Latin America. In 2025, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 30 - 4 May, in a new venue: Anhembi District, more than twice the size of the 2024 edition. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and game, the German association of the games’ industry. gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest games festival in the world, is also taking place at the same time.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Thailand, gamescom asia provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

The biggest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, the Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 25 million people every month who are eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comics, with texts, videos and posts on social networks. The Omelete Company includes the brands Omelete, The Enemy, Chippu, CCXP, CCXP MX, Anime Friends, gamescom latam and Gaules.

