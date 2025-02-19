gamescom latam and The Pokémon Company Announce Exciting Partnership for 2025 Edition

credentials GL

The Pokémon Company International announced as an official exhibitor for gamescom latam 2025 featuring exclusive collectible Pokémon branded credentials

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam announced the participation of Pokémon, the most famous inter-generational brand on the planet, and Pokémon GO, the world's largest augmented reality game developed by Niantic, in its 2025 edition. The event, which takes place from 1 to 4 May at Distrito Anhembi, in São Paulo, will bring an immersive Pokémon universe experience, featuring exclusive news, Pokémon GO on-site AR missions, community driven activities, and much more!

As a result of this partnership, for the first time in the event's history, the general public will receive branded credentials, which will be customized with exclusive art from the Pokémon universe.

Another exciting addition is the dedicated Pokémon booth, where visitors will be able to learn the basics of the Pokémon trading card game from real Pokémon teachers, take on the Pokémon GO Rocket Team in person, have the opportunity to catch the rare Unown Pokémon, receive new in-game content and exclusive quests as well as win unique event stickers. The booth will also offer Pokémon Illustrated Prints from the latest collections for purchase.

The collaboration between gamescom latam and Pokémon brings the Latin American public closer to the franchise, offering deeper and more immersive engagement. Further information regarding the cooperation will be released at a later date.

2025 Edition

gamescom latam will take place from 1 to 4 May 2025. Located this time at the Anhembi District Convention Center in São Paulo, the event will be even bigger, with double the size, new projects, the participation of major companies in the games industry, e-Sports championships, cosplayers, meet & greets with creators, lectures and much more. With major industry companies such as Warner Bros. Games and Valve (Steam) confirmed for the event, more details of the attractions will be revealed soon on the official website and on social media with #gamescomlatam2025.

Pokémon collectible credentials

To receive the collectible credentials, visitors simply need to buy their ticket via the official gamescom latam website. Buyers can choose between having their tickets delivered to their home in advance or picking them up directly at the venue. For those who have already bought a ticket, the credentials will be sent out on 10 March. Purchases for home delivery are possible until 6 April; after that date, only pick-up at the event. Those who have purchased without shipping by that date can request shipping by emailing Customer Service, who will provide a link to pay for the shipping.

All tickets are available at gamescom latam ticket shop.



About Niantic, Inc.

Niantic is a leader in Augmented Reality products and platforms, inspiring people to explore the world together. Its products, Ingress, Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom, have millions of browsers worldwide. Niantic's Lightship platform offers APIs and cross-platform tools that simplify the development of AR applications for today's and tomorrow's mobile devices. For more information, visit Niantic's website at www.NianticLabs.com and on Twitter: @nianticlabs.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the company's operations outside Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the television series and the official Pokémon website. The Pokémon phenomenon began in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com/br/.

About gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's biggest games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry, is also in Latin America. In 2025, gamescom latam will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 1 - 4 May, in a new venue: Anhembi District, more than twice the size of the 2024 edition. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and game, the German association of the games’ industry. gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest games festival in the world, is also taking place at the same time.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organisers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organisers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Singapore, gamescom asia provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

The biggest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, the Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 25 million people every month who are eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comics, with texts, videos and posts on social networks. The Omelete Company includes the brands Omelete, The Enemy, Chippu, CCXP, CCXP MX, Anime Friends, gamescom latam and Gaules.

