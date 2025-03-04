Brazil Games and ApexBrasil to Showcase at GDC 2025, Highlighting the Thriving Brazilian Video Game Industry

Brazil Games Logo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazil Games Export Program, a partnership between the Brazilian Game Companies Association (Abragames) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), is excited to announce its participation as an official exhibitor at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, taking place from March 19 to March 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.



The Brazilian video game industry continues to experience tremendous growth, establishing itself as a global powerhouse. In 2023, the industry generated USD 3.3 billion in revenue, with forecasts projecting a rise to USD 8.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a 13.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to Horizon Grand View Research. Brazil is the largest gaming market in Latin America and ranks among the top five globally, boasting an engaged player base of over 103 million gamers. This thriving ecosystem has made Brazil an increasingly attractive destination for international partnerships and investment opportunities.



Brazil Games at GDC 2025: A Strong Delegation of Innovative Studios

This year, Brazil Games will showcase an impressive delegation of 48 companies representing a wide range of gaming expertise, from game development and publishing to AR/VR, audio design, and creative services. The 2025 delegation includes:

Game Developers & Studios: ARVORE Immersive Experiences, Behold Studio, BitCake Studio, Cavylabs, Cyan Heart Studio, Diorama Digital, Double Dash Studios, DRUID CREATIVE GAMING, Estudio Eter, Fira Soft, Ignite Game Studio, Izyplay Game Studio, Kreativitas Studio, Limiar Studios, PushStart, QUByte Interactive, RoundTable, Split Studio, VRMonkey, YAW Studios

Service & Creative Companies: Andromeda Sound LLC, Canvas Ink., Digital Synapsis, Flutu Music, gamescom latam, 1 Million Bits Horde, Clap Games, Webcore

gamescom latam : Executives from the largest gaming event in Latin America will be attending. Eliana Russi, Chief programing officer, will also be talking at a PG Connect Panel about emerging markets.

The Brazilian delegation represents the full spectrum of game development and production capabilities, offering international partners access to highly skilled professionals in game design, art, music, localization, and cutting-edge technology.



Playable Brazilian Games at GDC 2025

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience four standout titles from Brazilian studios, showcasing the diversity and talent emerging from the country's game development scene:

"Nested Lands" (1M Bits Horde): A strategic survival game blending city-building mechanics with deep storytelling.

"Kriophobia" (Fira Soft): A psychological horror game set in a frozen, abandoned research facility.

"Rumble Kong League" (Hermit Crab Game Studio): A groundbreaking 3v3 basketball game that’s merging esports, Web3, and digital ownership like never before.

"Glitchers hack’em Up" (PushStart): A fast-paced action game where players navigate a chaotic cyberworld filled with unexpected twists.



Brazil: A Thriving Market for Global Game Partnerships

With a young, tech-savvy population, an expanding talent pool, and government-backed initiatives supporting game development, Brazil offers unparalleled opportunities for international collaboration. Brazilian studios have become trusted partners for co-development, outsourcing, and publishing deals worldwide. The country’s diverse workforce, with 46.2% of its gamers identifying as female, further enhances its creative edge, ensuring inclusive and innovative game development.



Meet Brazil Games at GDC 2025

Brazil Games invites all attendees to visit its booth, located at booth C1661at the Moscone Center, to engage with industry leaders, experience innovative games, and explore the exciting business opportunities Brazil has to offer.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames(Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here’s how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here!



About Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association)

Founded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.



About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

