'Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park' Announces Special Event Focused on Inbound Tourists

The athletic course reaches heights of up to 8 meters Participants must conquer all courses to claim their prize

The event, starting March 21st, will allow guests from overseas to experience the world of Crayon Shinchan in three additional languages

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction “Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park” will launch a special event focused on inbound tourists, “Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure! Ultimate Conquest Quest” from Friday, March 21st, to Monday, June 30th. Event participants will be challenged with conquering all three courses of the athletic course “Appare Sengoku Great Adventure!”.

Support in English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, and Korean will be available. Participants who complete all three thrilling courses of increasing difficulty levels—the Mononoke Ninja Course, Foot Soldier Course, and Samurai General Course—will receive an “Ultimate Conquest Certificate” in their chosen language. Participants will be able to write the date and their name on the spot to create a one-of-a-kind souvenir to take home.

Previously only available in Japanese, the event is now being launched in multiple languages, allowing for Crayon Shinchan fans around the world to enjoy the challenge at Nijigen no Mori.

■Overview: “Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure! Ultimate Conquest Quest”

Event Period: March 21st (Fri) – June 30th (Mon), 2025

Details: Participants who complete all three courses of the “Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure!” athletic course—the Mononoke Ninja Course, Foot Soldier Course, and Samurai General Course—will receive an original “Ultimate Conquest Certificate” in English, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Korean, or Japanese. The certificate will be personalized on-site with their name and date as a unique souvenir.

Participation Fee: Free (Attraction entry ticket required separately)

Note: Attraction guides will be available in English, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Location: Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Official website：https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

