Apply now for Career Academy Incentive Fund grants

The Iowa Department of Education’s spring application period for the 2024-25 Career Academy Incentive Fund is now open. Grant applications will be accepted through April 18.

The Career Academy Incentive Fund supports increased access to career academy programs through regional centers and highlights partnerships between school districts, community colleges, business and industry and other partners.

Successful proposals promote equitable access to high-quality career and technical education programs and include at least one school district and one community college. Priority consideration will be given to applicants who focus on programming delivered to multiple school districts. For the spring application period, the Department will also consider tier 2 proposals that improve or expand existing career academies delivered through a regional center.

Through the 2019 Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) initiative, the Career Academy Incentive Fund annually awards grants of up to $1 million for projects that support career academy partnerships between community colleges, school districts, business and industry and other education and community stakeholders. Opportunities supported by the Career Academy Incentive Fund increase student access to higher education, industry-recognized credentials, valuable connections with employers and the discovery of potential career pathways.

Grant application materials for the Career Academy Incentive Fund can be found on the Department’s website. Additional questions can be directed to Bureau of CTE and Postsecondary Readiness Administrative Consultant Heather Meissen at heather.meissen@iowa.gov.