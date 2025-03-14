Swedish fintech leader Vilja enters strategic partnerships in Vietnam, gears up to exhibit at the premier event WFIS

HANOI, VIETNAM, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nordic market leader in cloud-native composable core banking solutions is expanding into Vietnam post-establishing an ASEAN headquarter and development center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Vilja is one of the 15 globally recognized cloud-native core banking platforms by Celent, Gartner Magic Quadrant and IDC.On March 10, Vilja hosted the first “Swedish-Vietnamese Digital Banking Reception” in Hanoi together with the Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam H.E. Johan Ndisi at the Ambassador’s Residence in the capital city.Together with some 30 Vietnamese local fintech professionals, partners and banks Vilja launched several local and regional partnerships in a ceremony witnessed by the Ambassador, including leading local banking technology providers FPT IS, Gimasys, FiinGroup, Nam Viet Corp and the international open-banking platform Brankas.“As we welcome Vilja Solutions to Vietnam this milestone also highlights the deepening ties between Sweden and Vietnam—built on over 50 years of enabling and mutual partnership. With fintech and digital banking reshaping Vietnam’s economy, Vilja Solutions’ arrival marks an important step in strengthening Sweden’s presence in this space”, the Swedish Ambassador stated.“We are committed to a long-term partnership with our Swedish and Vietnamese partners and government agencies, in our joint mission to modernize and future proof Vietnam’s banking industry with secure, compliant and configurable cloud adoption. The future of banking is enabled by collaboration, it is the key success factor for banks to unlock opportunities in open banking, embedded finance, AI agents and more”, said Fredrik Ulvenholm, CEO Vilja.Vilja and its local partners will be announcing several activities in Vietnam focusing on enabling secure cloud adoption, compliance for open API regulations and multi-core capacities.Vilja Managing Director of APAC Juan Carlos Mauritz explained “As a Swedish company in Vietnam with an ASEAN regional development center and localized support, we are bringing a unique and trusted collaboration that will enable Vietnamese banks to thrive in the country’s ongoing digital transformation.”Vilja will be exhibiting at Vietnam’s premier financial sector event, World Financial Innovation Series ( WFIS ) in Hanoi on 15 - 16 April. The 2-day event will provide Vilja direct access to the nation’s leading banks and financial institutions, thereby elevating the Nordic market leader’s expertise to greater heights.To view all the major participations at WFIS, please visit: https://vietnam.worldfis.com/ If you want to learn more about Vilja’s expansion in Vietnam please contact:asean@viljasolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.