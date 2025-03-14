Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation on Human Rights Day commemoration

The Gauteng Department of Sport, government would like to call out and condemn the spread of fake news regarding the provincial Human Rights Day commemoration and related events in Sharpeville.

The Department takes this matter seriously and is investigating the source of this misinformation. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Working with the Sedibeng District and Emfuleni Municipalities, we would like to clarify and assure the public that all planned events will proceed as planned.

It has come to our attention that today's scheduled activity to clean the graves of the 69 victims was disrupted. Some officials were physically assaulted, and families and survivors faced intimidation and verbal abuse from certain individuals with malicious motives.

These actions aim to undermine the bravery of the victims of the massacre who fought for dignity and freedom for the oppressed people of our country.

We strongly condemn these shameful actions, which betray one of the most significant moments in our nation’s history of liberation.

Over the years, the department has ensured that most services are provided by local suppliers within Sedibeng for Human Rights Day, even going so far as doing information sessions to assist them with registration and compliance.

We have attempted to engage with a growing group of individuals regarding their demands, but previous discussions have ended without resolution. The department remains open to hearing these demands, but we can only address them within the framework of government policies, including the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

One of the demands made is that procurement services be limited to residents of Sharpeville only, which is impossible to fulfill. The procurement process is strictly regulated to ensure compliance with standards, as well as the safety and health of all event patrons.

It is unacceptable that a few individuals, feeling unable to achieve their goals, resort to such disgraceful actions. We want to reiterate the government’s commitment to engage with everyone in order to ensure the successful hosting of all events.

For official information regarding Human Rights Month activities, please visit our official website at www.sedibeng.gov.za or contact our official social media channels.

Scheduled Human Rights Month events in Sedibeng:

Cleaning of the Graves (March 13)

Imbawula Storytelling (March 13)

Ahmed Katrada Foundation event (March 16)

Film Workshop (March 19)

Candlelight and Prayer Night (March 20)

Human Rights Day Commemoration (March 21)

Vaal River Festival (March 29)

For more information, please contact:

Xolani Mkhwemte - MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 084 513 9285

Email: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

Email: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

