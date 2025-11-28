Correctional Services on parole consideration of offender Najwa Petersen

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) wishes to confirm that the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) has considered the parole placement of offender Najwa Petersen.

Following its assessment, the CSPB has directed that offender Petersen be afforded a further profile. This includes the completion of specified intervention programmes within a set timeframe, as recommended by the Board. Her parole placement will be reconsidered once these programmes have been successfully completed and all related requirements have been met.

