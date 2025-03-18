Medium, Transformational Coach, and Author Dame Sandra Biskind Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dame Sandra Biskind (bestowed that title for all of the noble work she does for others) has led more than one career in life, but they all have a common root: bearing a special gift that can help spread pure love to others. When Sandra was only 3 years old, she had a spiritual experience. The light being she saw told her she was a child of god and that she was love and she was to remind everyone that divine love is who we all are at our core .The idea of being a medium was not something she asked for, and sometimes didn’t enjoy, but she used it to help herself and others in the quest to be the absolute best version of who we are. Everything she does helps raise her own energy vibration and comes back to her in abundance.

Sandra was born in Australia. She met her husband and frequent business partner, Daniel in New Zealand. They were married merely 3 weeks after meeting and moved to New Zealand, where they built Eagle’s Nest, the paragon of hotel splendor. This venture gave her time to pursue her spiritual work and do philanthropic projects that led to her Dame title. They have written books together, spoken together, and leaned on each other at challenging crossroads, such as when Daniel faced Cancer a few years back and more recently, Parkinson’s. Many of Sandra’s therapeutic modalities were used at home to help Daniel stay strong, positive, and joyful. People can power through anything with the right energy and mindset, she notes.

When you go to the website that bears Sandra’s name you will be greeted by the phrase: Tap into a higher frequency of energy and start living a life free from past struggles and pain. Sandra has many different techniques for achieving this and explains them in her show. For one, there is spiritual personal development and other coaching tools to help people become neutral (instead of being trigger-happy when facing challenges.) Another tool that both she and Daniel use, is the Life Wave Patch, a photo therapy acupressure system that impacts body energy flow and the ills of aging. It’s like a physical manifestation of her energy work, Sandra says, impacting people’s bio energy vibration, and affecting them on a deep unconscious level. In addition to enhancing energy, these patches have an impact on our skin, hair, nails, and all that changes inside men and women as they advance in age.

One technique Dame Sandra uses to make a difference is known as Quantum Correction.

“This is the greatest gift I give to the world. I work with a client’s unconscious mind and tap into their emotions. Often we have stories inside us, stories that do not support our growth or wellbeing. I work to clear out such negative energies and it is so exciting to see the change in people. I help them find a truth inside them that they might never have been able to find on their own.”

Sandra often uses meditations with clients that help them change their internal messages and make wiser decisions. Some of these meditations are on the website for download, and she recites one in the interview with Jim.

Sandra’s is also a #1 International best-selling book author, with a total now of 8. One of the most recent is Codebreaker. It is sold with a companion journal so that people can jot down thoughts and feelings and make notes without marking up the actual book. The book was co-authored with husband Daniel and is available on the Kindle and in Audible format, as well as a softcover edition on Amazon. They are also featured in the store part of her website.

CODEBREAKER: Discover The Password to Unlock the Best Version of YOU reflects the 4 core questions that Sandra will ask when she first engages with someone. These questions point people on the path away from negativity and towards a life of endless possibility. It is so important she notes to realize how we are run through our unconscious programs and that determines how we react to stimuli. Once we can access our knowing, we can be better and more loving, and it makes a world of difference.

After living in Australia and New Zealand Sandra and Daniel moved to the US. She is excited that she has her American green card and thinks we Americans are very receptive to spiritual experiences and energy healing concepts.

Experience Sandra’s captivating presence and many joyful messages when you listen to her March podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dame Sandra Biskind in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, March 12th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-medium-transformational-coach/id1785721253?i=1000699103979

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-medium-transformational-270168415/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7xHjuuYMrOrejZLk2vdH4P

For more information on Sandra’s life, work, and books please visit her website www.sandrabiskind.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.