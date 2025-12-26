Infant Apparel Innovator Janet DeMaria of Skadoosie Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PLACERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many famous discoveries were made pretty much by accident, such as penicillin when mold grew on a piece of bread or the microwave oven when a candy bar melted in a radar technician’s pocket. This was also the case for Janet Demaria and her Skadoosie infant wear.

Janet had a lengthy career as a designer in the home furnishings industry at top named retailers but left when her husband was stricken with Mesothelioma, a rare cancer. After losing him, being around babies helped boost Janet’s spirits and she began working as a caregiver for infants. As she tried to dress them with aging hands, she realized how hard it was to fasten those little snaps and get a child ready to go out. This was the impetus for the Skadoosie, a re-formulated onesie that is not only easier to get little ones in and out of, but it also enables dads, young siblings, and arthritic grandmas to be more involved in the changing process.

Janet finally got the patent for her product, which she named Skadoosie in 2016. Today she is an active lobbyist in Washington, DC for patent processes and protecting the ideas of inventors and entrepreneurs like herself.

A Skadoosie, she says, is a revolutionary infant bodysuit designed to simplify things for parents. It differs from the conventional bodysuits in its design and materials. It is a product intended to make the first months with your baby as stress-free as possible. Janet met a new Mom at a Seattle baby show and offered her a Skadoosie to her baby who was suffering from a severe diaper rash and clearly was uncomfortable. After the change, Mom declared that her baby had never been that calm and quiet after a change!

The Skadoosie products have experienced moderate sales success, mostly because there is not much repeat purchase of something sized for infants and not all retailers carry their product. The line did have an upsurge in sales during COVID, when it was important to keep fragile newborns warm and cozy. It is also cherished by modern parents who seek out something that is made from organic materials, breathable cotton, and produced here in the USA. There is even a rear pocket so a diaper can be checked without undressing. The bodysuit goes on like a blouse, no squishing of a delicate head. No metal that could cause irritation on sensitive new skin. I’m excited to have created something that is both cute and practical.”

Janet’s company was launched with her own funds, and she fights daily to keep a one-woman-show going. She cites her greatest challenge as keeping ahead of the competition in changing times. Also, it’s a struggle not to get ripped off by copycats. These are some of the reasons she has been recognized time and again as a woman of vigor and empowerment. Janet also received an award as Top 100 Inventor of 2023, The National Parenting Seal of Approval and Mom’s Choice Award. She further deserves applause for donating a portion of every purchase to research asbestos cancer (mesothelioma) that her husband succumbed to. She says our driving force, our why, our reason for waking up and getting down to things every day.

Janet had the insight to improve a product that had not been changed for 100 years. She went on to lead operations, marketing, product development and sales of her infant bodysuits. She also oversee the prints on the suits, such as animals and cars, which can be customized on request. These cute, smart garments were named a top pick by Parents Magazine in 2018.

Janet has new ambitions now, with an idea for a product line extension, continued D.C. speaking engagements related to patent efforts, and aims to travel for pleasure (a luxury she did not have as a single mom.) She is also working on a jingle and children’s book to help promote her flagship product. Hear Janet talk about past accomplishments, current struggles, and future aims on her pre-holiday show.

Close Up Radio recently featured innovator Janet DeMaria in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday December 22nd at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-infant-apparel-innovator/id1785721253?i=1000742581273

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-infant-314586804/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3GUja1f6Ochf2pp67c6chZ

For more information about Janet and her infant products, please visit www.skadoosieusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.