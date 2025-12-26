Public Speaker Wendy Wayman of Whiskey Squared Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a young Wendy Wayman first donned Army fatigues in the mid-1980s, she entered a world with few women and even fewer female role models. Today, she stands at the front of packed auditoriums and intimate workshops alike, encouraging everyone regardless of background to look in the mirror and truly believe in themselves. As the founder of Whiskey Squared LLC, Wayman has launched a new chapter as a motivational speaker, drawing on decades of military experience to ignite confidence and purpose in her audiences.

Wayman’s career is a tapestry of perseverance. She rose to the rare rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5, earning respect in roles historically reserved for men, and breaking through stereotypes with a quiet determination learned, in part, on her family’s farm in rural South Dakota. “There wasn’t one moment that defined my drive to speak and lead,” Wayman says. “It was a culmination of challenges, especially doubt. Not just my own, but the doubts of others.”

Her earliest days in the Army set the tone. Wayman recounts her first encounter with a senior leader who dismissed her place in the military with a blunt, “Let me know, little girl, when you’re done playing army.” Rather than deter her, the comment fueled her resolve to prove wrong anyone who underestimated her.

Wayman’s journey wasn’t just about overcoming personal hurdles. She navigated shifting societal and professional landscapes, watching the military transform from a place where women were discouraged from serving long-term, to one where leadership roles became accessible to those driven by talent and tenacity. Her experiences on the physical and cultural front lines, from Operation Desert Storm to deployments during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, shaped her philosophy: Believe in yourself, even when the world says you shouldn’t.

Her message resonates because it is grounded in candor and authenticity. “Every one of us has some level of self-doubt or impostor syndrome,” she explains. “But if you let that mindset take root, you’ll never realize your full potential. Sometimes, all it takes is a small spark of belief to unlock extraordinary things.”

Wayman’s motivational platform, Whiskey Squared LLC, is aptly named. Her mantra, “BEE-lieve in Yourself and Take Flight” (deliberately spelled B-E-E-L-I-E-V-E), draws inspiration from the improbable flight of the bumblebee. “Scientists once said bees shouldn’t be able to fly. Their wings are too small for their bodies. The bee, of course, never got that memo and flies anyway,” she shares with a smile. “Why let anyone else define your limitations?”

The bee also holds personal significance. Wayman’s great-grandmother and grandmother were beekeepers, and the bee has become a family symbol representing resilience and ingenuity. It serves as a visual reminder throughout her presentations that the impossible is only a matter of perspective.

Wayman’s rural South Dakota upbringing enriches her speaking engagements. Raised on a small family farm, she witnessed firsthand the challenges of the 1970s farm recession, watching neighbors lose their livelihoods and her family make tough decisions to adapt and survive. Her father’s creative solution (using his mechanical skills to provide specialized farming services) showed young Wendy the value of innovation, adaptability, and honoring one’s roots.

Audiences consistently find Wayman’s storytelling both relatable and insightful. Her presentations move beyond military anecdotes, connecting with anyone struggling to believe in themselves—whether corporate teams seeking to harness untapped ideas, students facing uncertainty, or individuals simply looking for a spark of hope. “My message is universal. It’s about realizing the most important person in your life is the one you see in the mirror. No gender, ethnicity, background, or belief system changes that fundamental truth,” shares Wayman.

Wayman’s presentations are also peppered with literary nods to her lifelong love of books. She quotes A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh and collects editions of Peter Pan and The Wizard of Oz from around the globe. Her South Dakota hometown even boasts a yellow brick road and a connection to L. Frank Baum. “These stories of courage, imagination, and belonging echo the lessons I’ve learned on farms and battlefields alike.”

Now retired from a distinguished Army career, Wayman continues to teach, coach, and mentor through Whiskey Squared LLC. Her audiences leave not just informed, but inspired to take action in their own lives. “If someone looks in the mirror at the end of the day and decides to believe in themselves, if even a little, then I’ve succeeded.”

About Wendy Wayman

Wendy Wayman, Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired), served over 40 years on active duty, becoming the Army’s longest-serving warrant officer and one of only a handful at the top of her field. A renowned expert in signals intelligence and leadership, she continues to serve through speaking, mentoring, and consulting.

For more information about Wendy Wayman, please visit https://www.whiskeysquaredllc.com/

