Danielle Joleigh Bennett of Radiant Legacy Collective Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

JOHNSON CREEK, WI, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Joleigh Bennett (a. k. a. Dani Jo) is the leader organizations call when the stakes are high and the margin for error is razor thin. A veteran, parent, coach, and founder, Ms. Bennett built her career in the places at the intersection of complexity, pressure, and accountability, across the U.S. Navy, aerospace, defense contracting, and enterprise transformation. For more than two decades, she has taken on the high-risk initiatives, the ones others hesitate to touch, consistently converting instability to operational clarity and sustainable performance.

As the Founder, President, and CEO of Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc., Ms. Bennett leads a multi-brand strategic architecture company dedicated to building human-forward systems and ventures that scale with integrity. She guides strategy, intellectual property, product performance, and enterprise launches—all anchored in the company’s proprietary frameworks, including Leadership Voltage™, VoltageSystem™ (Formerly GraceGlow™), and the Radiant Resilience Framework. These systems reframe leadership development by measuring human metrics alongside financial results, making growth operational, trackable, and genuinely transformative.

Growing up in a world where traditional roles were shifting and expectations were anything but simple, Dani Jo learned early what it meant to carry responsibility with intention. Her path to leadership began with mastering self-management; skills forged not in classrooms, but in the midst of real challenges rooted in resilience, clarity, and courage. Those formative experiences didn’t just shape who she was; they became the foundation of her leadership philosophies.

Ms. Bennett is also the architect behind Voltage Brands, a commercial portfolio that brings Leadership Voltage™ to life in the marketplace. Through Franchise Voltage and Business Voltage, she translates leadership theory into real-world capability, delivering franchise consulting, operational readiness, entrepreneurial coaching, curated networks, and practical toolkits. Voltage Brands exists to turn leaders into builders and businesses into scalable, sustainable engines. Her work is guided by more than credentials; it carries the imprint of her personal resilience and the hard-won insights that come from lived experience.

Through DS7 Precision Strategies, her executive strategy and consulting practice under Radiant Legacy Collective, Dani Jo works directly with entrepreneurs, franchisors, and executives who want disciplined growth without losing their human center. She provides hands-on coaching, leadership recovery, commercialization support, and the operational playbooks that help organizations scale with clarity and confidence.

Her work extends into the government sector through DS7 LLC, her forward-facing Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. There, Dani Jo confronts high-risk challenges head-on, supporting program recovery, supply-chain integration, manufacturability assessments, and mission-critical operational turnarounds. When government programs demand technical rigor, rapid stabilization, and performance under pressure, DS7 LLC is often the partner of choice.

Across her distinguished career, Dani Jo has managed more than $1.2 billion in defense contracts, led joint military support across Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, and Turkey, and built a reputation for rescuing failing programs others had written off. She has contributed to critical national defense efforts, including Columbia-class submarine initiatives and medium voltage medium frequency programs, consistently delivering results on time, on budget, and under extraordinary circumstances.

Her leadership style blends operational discipline with a deep understanding of people. A certified executive coach and practitioner of Soft Power for Hard Systems™, Dani Jo combines emotional intelligence with tactical rigor to build organizations that don’t just withstand disruption, they grow stronger because of it. Through executive coaching, practitioner training, conference programming, and digital toolkits, she equips leaders to convert turbulence into durable advantage. She shines as a beacon of clarity and intentionality, illuminating the way for leaders seeking direction and purpose.

Ms. Bennett brings mainstream credentials and lived leadership experience to her work. A proud veteran, she completed some of the U.S. Navy’s most demanding professional programs and holds a Master of Science in Acquisition and Supply Chain Management. Her background spans military, corporate, and entrepreneurial leadership, supported by formal training through the Harvard Business Analytics Program, advanced joint professional military education, emergency management, and federal contracting. She is a certified Project Management Professional, a certified Everything DiSC partner, and a John Maxwell–certified leadership coach. Ms. Bennett has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who of America, including Top Professional honors for 2025-2026, for her contributions to leadership and business consulting. She is actively advancing her professional speaking and leadership platform, integrating certified leadership frameworks with original methodologies developed through real-world application.

Community remains central to everything she builds. Dani Jo coaches youth sports, serves as a youth activities director, and mentors in her hometown, believing that leadership starts early, grows through service, and is measured by the strength of the communities it uplifts. She champions inclusive employment, fair wages, and economic ecosystems that help small businesses and families thrive.

At the heart of Ms. Bennett’s work lives a simple promise: to steward legacy while building radiance. She believes in the value of ongoing learning. And she remains steadfast in her commitment to elevating and expanding the field of leadership development. Her upcoming book and Leadership Voltage programs will extend that promise into conferences, certifications, and tools designed to transform how leaders rise, rebuild, and lead with purpose.

Learn more about Dani Jo in her upcoming interviews with Jim, where she shares her journey, fresh ideas, innovations, and unique perspectives. You’ll walk away with greater clarity, and plenty of inspiration.

Close Up Radio recently featured Danielle Joliegh Bennet in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 23rd at 11am Eastern, and on Tuesday January 13th at 10am Eastern

For more information, visit www.radiantlegacycollective.com

