Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – February 2025

MACAU, March 14 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (14 March) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP241.5 billion (USD30.15 billion) at the end of February 2025. The reserves increased by 0.4% from the revised value of MOP240.4 billion (USD29.97 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-February 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 92.1% of pataca M2 at end-January 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 0.81 points month-on-month but rose 2.51 points year-on-year to 106.7 in February 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but grew on an annual basis.