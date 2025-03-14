Ziperase Earns Mexican Certification for Government-Grade Data Erasure

NMX-I-9126-NYCE-2011 Certification Validates Compliance with ISO/IEC 9126 Series, Reinforcing Bytech and Ziperase's Mexican Market Presence.

ATIZAPáN DE ZARAGOZA, ESTADO DE MEXICO, MEXICO, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, today announced it has been awarded the Software Product Certificate in Compliance with the Mexican Standard NMX-I-9126-NYCE-2011. This certification demonstrates Ziperase's commitment to rigorous quality standards and ensures government-grade usability for its software.

The NMX-I-9126-NYCE-2011 certification confirms that Ziperase version 3.4.3 complies with a set of four Mexican standards, which are fully consistent with the international ISO/IEC 9126 series, specifically ISO/IEC 9126-1:2001, ISO/IEC TR 9126-2:2003, ISO/IEC TR 9126-3:2003, and ISO/IEC TR 9126-4:2004. This comprehensive evaluation covers software quality characteristics including functionality, reliability, usability, efficiency, maintainability, and portability. The assessment further examines these qualities from the user's perspective, within the software's design, and during actual use.

"This certification, aligning with globally recognized ISO standards, strengthens our position as a leader in data sanitization and underscores our dedication to the Mexican market," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase. "We are proud to partner with Bytech Mexico to deliver this technology."

Marco Orta, CEO at Bytech, stated, "This certification highlights Ziperase's commitment to providing solutions that meet the specific usability and functionality needs of the Mexican government, ensuring robust data security and compliance."

This newly acquired certification provides Ziperase with a distinct competitive advantage within the Mexican market, assuring full compliance with local regulatory requirements, including those mandated by the Ley Federal de Protección de Datos Personales en Posesión de los Particulares (LFPDPPP).

About Ziperase:

Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of certified, secure data sanitization solutions, offering innovative and easy-to-use tools for a wide range of devices. Backed by two decades of industry expertise, Ziperase holds the prestigious ADISA Product Assurance Certification, ensuring full compliance with NIST SP 800-88 R1 and IEEE 2883:2022 standards. Its software’s Common Criteria EAL2 certification, an independent evaluation recognized by over 30 countries, further solidifies its commitment to global data protection benchmarks. Ziperase focuses on automation and integration, streamlining operations for enhanced process integrity and comprehensive audit trails. The company is dedicated to providing robust, user-friendly solutions that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

About Bytech:

Established in 2013, Bytech specializes in providing and integrating certified secure data erasure solutions, offering comprehensive services from individual device erasure to complex data center solutions. They integrate high-volume solutions for mobile diagnostics and data management, alongside operational process management for ITAD, recycling, and refurbishment companies, serving a diverse clientele across corporate, financial, government, and managed IT sectors, as well as companies involved in electronic recycling and asset resale.

Ziperase Data Erasure Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

