Ziperase Launches Autopilot Detection

Streamlining Windows Device Processing for ITADs

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase has announced the launch of Autopilot Detection, a tool for verifying Windows device enrollment status before processing, significantly reducing operational costs and processing errors for IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) and processors.

The new solution addresses a critical pain point in the ITAD industry: the inability to efficiently detect Microsoft Autopilot and Intune enrollment status before processing devices. This oversight often leads to costly reprocessing, return shipping, and customer dissatisfaction when enrolled devices are inadvertently processed.

Autopilot Detection integrates into existing ITAD workflows, supporting both individual device processing and high-volume deployments through Command Center integration. A key feature of the system is its ability to maintain a comprehensive history of all enrollment checks, allowing ITADs to instantly re-verify any device's enrollment status using just its serial number through the Ziperase customer web interface.

"Autopilot Detection eliminates a major bottleneck in ITAD operations," said Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase. "ITADs can now process Windows devices with confidence, avoiding costly mistakes and improving customer satisfaction."

The solution is designed to scale with operations of any size. ITADs can deploy it through a USB stick or leverage Command Center's network boot capabilities for high-volume processing environments, providing flexibility without requiring significant changes to existing systems.

About Ziperase

Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, offering innovative and easy-to-use tools for a wide range of devices. Backed by two decades of industry expertise, Ziperase is globally certified, holding the prestigious ADISA Product Assurance certification, ensuring full compliance with NIST SP 800-88 R1 and IEEE 2883:2022 standards. Our software's Common Criteria EAL2 certification, an independent evaluation recognized by over 30 countries, further solidifies our commitment to global data protection benchmarks. Ziperase focuses on automation and integration, streamlining operations for enhanced process integrity and comprehensive audit trails. We are dedicated to providing robust, user-friendly solutions that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

