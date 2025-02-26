Ziperase Releases Command Center v3.5 with Cloud Integration

Centralized cloud reporting, simplified compliance, and automated license management included.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of data erasure solutions, today announced the release of Command Center v3.5. This latest version introduces powerful cloud integration, providing organizations with a centralized platform for managing and reporting on all data erasure operations. Command Center v3.5 significantly streamlines workflows, enhances compliance, and simplifies license management.

Ziperase President, Khalid Elibiary, states, "We designed Command Center 3.5 to make data erasure management simple. Connecting all your operations to the cloud gives you instant access to the information you need, when you need it. It's a game-changer for efficiency."

Key Features

- Centralized Cloud Reporting: Connect all Command Center deployments to the Ziperase Customer Portal for a unified view of global erasure operations. Gain instant access to comprehensive reporting, detailed device information, and tamper-proof erasure certificates from every connected Command Center. Even upload JSON files offline erasures to the cloud.

- Comprehensive Compliance & Asset Tracking: Streamline audits and ensure regulatory compliance with custom reports, detailed device information, and complete erasure certificates. Easily filter, search, and access all your data in one central location.

- Automated License Top-Up: Configure your desired license threshold, and Command Center automatically tops up your licenses, ensuring uninterrupted operations without any manual intervention.

About Ziperase

Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, offering innovative and easy-to-use tools for a wide range of devices. Backed by two decades of industry expertise, Ziperase holds the prestigious ADISA Product Assurance Certification, ensuring full compliance with NIST SP 800-88 R1 and IEEE 2883:2022 standards. Our software’s Common Criteria EAL2 certification, an independent evaluation recognized by over 30 countries, further solidifies our commitment to global data protection benchmarks. Ziperase focuses on automation and integration, streamlining operations for enhanced process integrity and comprehensive audit trails. We are dedicated to providing robust, user-friendly solutions that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.



