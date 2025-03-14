Azerion Launches Hawk DSP in US, Hawk Announced as Partner for Scope3 Agentic Media Platform

Azerion’s cost-effective DSP comes to the US, makes curated audiences available to Scope3’s customers.

Hawk's cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions play an important role in the ongoing success of OMG’s Outcomes business.” — Amit Maniar, Head of Solutions, Global Investments at Omnicom Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azerion, the international, publicly listed adtech full-stack platform and leading curation house, has launched Hawk, a demand-side platform (DSP), in the US. Hawk is a cost-effective DSP that allows advertisers to access audiences that have been curated on the sell side at the most competitive rates available, delivering more for each dollar.Hawk leverages Azerion’s background as a leading sell-side curation provider to offer curated inventory based on publisher signals at no added cost. It is the only DSP to offer cost-effective curation, omnichannel capabilities, global reach and geo-based targeting.“Hawk fundamentally changes the economics of programmatic for the better,” said Matthew Newcomb, regional director of Azerion in the US, UK, and APAC. “By providing curation at a fifth of the cost of alternative DSPs, we give advertisers access to the most relevant and performant audiences and inventory while putting more of each dollar toward working media.”Scope3, the platform powering safe, sustainable growth in media and advertising, launched its Agentic Media Platform on March 13. It allows publishers, ad tech platforms, curators and agencies to create agentic media products that leverage AI agents and custom algorithms to deliver more effective media buying for brands.Hawk is a launch partner of the Agentic Media Platform, as its curation abilities and competitive rates align with Scope3’s vision for a more transparent and efficient advertising ecosystem.“We partnered with Azerion because we share the vision of a collaborative, efficient supply chain with easy-to-use, affordable tools to help buyers drive sustainable growth,” said Brian O’Kelley, Co-Founder and CEO of Scope3. “The Hawk DSP, built on top of the Scope3 “greenstream”, is a perfect way for advertisers to drive omnichannel performance without worrying about high costs.”“Hawk's cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions play an important role in the ongoing success of OMG’s Outcomes business,” said Amit Maniar, Head of Solutions, Global Investments at Omnicom Media Group. “We greatly appreciate their forward-thinking partnership and the added value they bring through strategic collaborations and market expansion.”With its roots in sell-side curation, Azerion is poised to help advertisers get the most relevant audiences possible on every channel with maximum efficiency. By partnering with Scope3, it will help advertisers drive sustainable growth and efficient performance at scale.About AzerionFounded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.For more information visit: www.Azerion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.