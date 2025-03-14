Big Bend Sector welcomes Dolly, the first foal born in U.S. Border Patrol history

MARFA, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector is marking a historic milestone with the birth of a new horse -- the first foal ever born into a horse patrol detachment in the 100-year history of the Border Patrol.

Dolly and mother.

The newborn filly, named Dolly, was born on March 9 to her mother, Juanita, at the Sierra Blanca U.S. Border Patrol Station in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Dolly’s arrival represents a significant milestone in the Border Patrol’s longstanding tradition of using horses to patrol rugged terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border. The name “Dolly” was selected from a list of names submitted by students from the Sierra Blanca Independent School District, highlighting the community’s involvement in this special occasion.

“This is a remarkable moment for the U.S. Border Patrol,” said Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd M. Easterling. “Dolly is the first foal ever born to a U.S. Border Patrol horse and she represents the potential of our program. We are equally proud that the community had a hand in naming her.”

One of Dolly’s most striking features is her one blue eye, a unique trait that makes her stand out among the sector’s mounted patrol horses.

Close up of Dolly.

Big Bend Sector’s Horse Patrol is an essential asset, allowing agents to traverse the rugged terrain that vehicles cannot reach. Horses provide a strategic advantage in remote areas by helping agents track, detect and interdict illegal activity while also strengthening the connection between Border Patrol and local communities.

Dolly and Juanita are being closely monitored to ensure the filly grows strong and healthy. In the future, Dolly will begin her journey with Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station toward potentially joining the ranks of the Border Patrol’s trusted equine stable.