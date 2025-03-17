OGARAJETS Welcomes Patrick Dieker to the Sales Team

Patrick Dieker Joins OGARAJETS Sales Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Dieker to its Sales team. With nearly two decades of experience in business aviation, Patrick brings extensive expertise in aircraft transactions, strategic market growth, and client advocacy. His deep understanding of the industry and commitment to building long-term relationships make him a strong addition to the OGARAJETS team.Patrick’s career spans key roles at Cessna Aircraft Company, Hawker Beechcraft, Textron Aviation, Wesco Aircraft, and most recently, Dassault Falcon Jet. Throughout his tenure, he has successfully led sales teams, strengthened strategic partnerships, and navigated major corporate transitions. His ability to drive results while maintaining a client-first approach has earned him a reputation for trust and expertise.“Patrick’s combination of industry knowledge, hands-on experience, and passion for aviation makes him a fantastic fit for OGARAJETS,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO. “He understands the nuances of the aircraft sales process and, more importantly, the people at the heart of each transaction. His ability to connect with clients and provide strategic guidance aligns perfectly with our approach, and we’re excited to have him on board.”In his role at OGARAJETS, Patrick will focus on aircraft brokerage and acquisition services, with an emphasis on expanding the company’s presence in the super-midsize and large-cabin markets.“I’ve always admired OGARAJETS for the way they do business, with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for their clients,” said Patrick Dieker. “Joining this team is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to contributing my experience and helping clients make informed decisions with confidence.”Outside of aviation, Patrick is an avid outdoorsman with a passion for mountaineering, climbing, alpine touring, and golf. He is also an active volunteer with the Bogus Basin Ski Patrol, reflecting his dedication to both adventure and community service.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

