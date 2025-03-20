ACHS Leads Innovation with AI Pitch Fest to Advance Learning

ACHS Explores AI Learning Tools American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu

ACHS hosted its first AI Pitch Fest this February, a showcase of AI tools aimed at advancing learning, promoting engagement, and empowering students in class.

This event wasn't just about technology—it was about ensuring that AI solutions enhance student learning, foster critical thinking, and uphold the educational values we stand for.” — ACHS CAO Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) hosted its first AI Pitch Fest on February 28, 2025, a showcase of AI tools aimed at enhancing learning, promoting engagement, and empowering students in the classroom. ACHS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez developed the AI Pitch Fest as part of the institution's AI for Community Engagement : Advancing Communication, Teaching, and Learning Initiative (ACE Initiative), a yearlong program designed to assess and leverage AI tools to directly enhance the student experience and foster community engagement through individualized and adaptive outreachThe ACHS AI Pitch Fest showcased three AI tools designed to enhance student learning, Packback, Learnwise, and TimelyGrader. Staff, faculty, and student peer tutors were invited to participate and learn more about these tools. A keynote speaker, Mike Kentz of AI Literacy Partners , kicked off the Pitch Fest by sharing his approach to using AI in the classroom and insights on AI’s role in the classroom and its connection to metacognition and deeper learning.The Pitch Fest also featured Nick Potkalitsky’s rubric for assessing AI tools . Potkalitsky is an innovative educator developing AI-responsive instructional methods and approaches for today's schools. His rubric provides an evidence-based assessment tool that ensures AI tools are evaluated based on their ability to support critical thinking and authentic learning outcomes—not just their ability to generate responses.The ACHS AI Pitch Fest reinforced ACHS’s focus on intentional AI adoption and commitment to faculty-driven decision-making, student success, and academic integrity as AI adoption grows. The institution is excited to explore more tools using the format with engagement across its community of learners.“We created the AI Pitch Fest to take a close look at AI tools through a learning-first lens,” shared ACHS CAO Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez. “This event wasn’t just about technology—it was about ensuring that AI solutions enhance student learning, foster critical thinking, and uphold the educational values we stand for.”About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

