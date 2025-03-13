MPD Searching for Suspects in Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a business burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the suspects entered a business in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspects took property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Two of the suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25036062