A New Frontier in DoD Water Security: Genesis Systems Wins $2M Army Contract for Next-Level Atmospheric Water Generation

Courtesy of Genesis Systems: Zach Mixson demonstrates a small Polaris vehicle-mounted WaterCube at the 2025 Pacific Operational Science and Technology Conference in Hawaii.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As water scarcity emerges as a strategic vulnerability, the U.S. Army is turning to cutting-edge technology to ensure a reliable fresh water supply for personnel in the field. Genesis Systems, a global leader in water sustainability solutions, has been awarded a $2 million research and development contract to design a self-contained, vehicle-mounted water generation system capable of producing 650 gallons of potable water per day directly from atmospheric moisture.The contract, part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s broader initiative to enhance the resilience of critical logistics, represents a major step toward modernizing battlefield hydration strategies and reducing supply chain vulnerabilities. As climate change, dwindling groundwater reserves, and geopolitical instability exacerbate global water challenges, the ability to generate water on demand—without reliance on fragile supply chains—has become an operational necessity.The Rising Challenge of Water Scarcity:More than 4.4 billion people worldwide face water shortages, with 40% of the global freshwater supply drawn from groundwater sources that take decades or even centuries to replenish. For the U.S. military, operating in remote and austere environments compounds this challenge, as water convoys transported by air, land, and sea remain vulnerable to attack and disruption.Genesis Systems’ technology eliminates legacy water constraints by harvesting moisture directly from the air—a resource that naturally replenishes in minutes through the Earth’s solar heating cycle. The company’s Renewable Water from Air (RWA) system offers a sustainable, self-replenishing potable water source, ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water in the most demanding conditions. Genesis Systems' Chief Innovation Officer, Zach Mixson, said "The ability to generate potable water almost anywhere allows those in water scarce areas to cross water off their list of top concerns."A Tactical Edge in the Field:The system will supply up to 150 deployed personnel with the Universal Unit Level daily water requirement of 4.28 gallons per soldier—a critical capability for sustaining troops in remote or contested areas. Designed for integration into military transport vehicles, the ruggedized system is engineered for plug-and-play deployment, seamlessly fitting within existing logistics infrastructure.More than a water generator, the RWA system is a defense-grade life-support asset built for resilience. It will be hardened against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) threats and can be equipped with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protections to ensure continuous functionality in extreme environments. To safeguard operations from cyber threats, the system will also incorporate Post-Quantum Encryption (PQE) standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), allowing for secure, real-time monitoring by command echelons. In addition, this effort implements AI to support key functions and enhance efficiencies by self-optimizing performance.A Strategic Shift in Military Sustainability:“Genesis Systems continues to work with forward-thinking U.S. Army leadership and other services to ensure water can be supplied anywhere on Earth,” said Genesis Systems Co-Founder and CEO Shannon Stuckenberg. “These are life-support systems, and we build them to be uninterruptible. The technologies pioneered by Genesis Systems are rapidly evolving to form the foundation of the most highly deployable, interoperable, and robust uninterruptible water supplies ever developed for harsh and austere environments worldwide.”As geopolitical tensions rise and climate-related threats escalate, water security is no longer just a humanitarian issue—it is a national security priority. Through this partnership, Genesis Systems is redefining how the military sources one of its most vital resources, ensuring that wherever American forces operate, a steady, secure water supply follows.Leading the Water-Food-Energy Nexus With Breakthrough Water-from-Air Technology:Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Genesis Systems is a pioneering technology company dedicated to solving global water scarcity through innovative, sustainable solutions. At the heart of its mission is the water-food-energy nexus—the interconnection of resources essential to life and economic security and development.The company’s flagship WaterCubesolutions offer scalable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient water security, allowing users to own their water supply while reducing reliance on groundwater and traditional infrastructure. Supported by the United States Air Force and recognized with prestigious industry and technology awards, Genesis Systems is shaping the future of sustainable water access—one person, one region, and one innovation at a time.For more information, visit GenesisSystems.com or follow Genesis Systems on LinkedIn

