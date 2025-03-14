Victoria Medical Assistant School Offers New Medical Assistant Training in Texas

Victoria Medical Assistant School opens, providing hands-on training and flexible payment options for a fast, affordable path to healthcare careers.

VICTORIA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria, TX – Victoria Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the launch of its newest location, offering a hands-on, career-focused medical assistant program. Starting in January 2025, aspiring medical professionals in Victoria, Texas, can enroll in an 18-week program that provides in-person training in a real medical office setting. Located at 3901 North Navarro Street, Victoria, TX, the school is dedicated to equipping students with the essential skills and certification required to enter the healthcare field.Victoria Medical Assistant School prepares students to work alongside experienced healthcare professionals through a structured curriculum that allows them to graduate debt-free in just 18 weeks. The program includes onsite labs in partnership with a local healthcare clinic, culminating in an 80-hour externship where students gain real-world experience under professional supervision.The school’s mission is to provide accessible, affordable medical training while helping students save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional education paths. To support this goal, Victoria Medical Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full, select from a range of payment plans, or work with the school to create a customized payment arrangement that fits their budget.By enrolling in Victoria Medical Assistant School, students will gain hands-on training in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Additionally, they will develop crucial patient care skills, including vital signs assessment, medication management, and communication. The program also covers essential administrative tasks, such as billing and coding, electronic medical records management, and office operations.“We’re excited to expand our medical assistant program to Victoria, empowering students with the training and skills necessary to build a successful healthcare career,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “Our goal is to break down traditional education barriers and provide a direct path to employment in the medical field.”Graduates of Victoria Medical Assistant School will be prepared for careers in a variety of healthcare settings, including outpatient clinics, hospitals, and research facilities.One common destination for Victoria program graduates is Aspire Allergy & Sinus . In partnership with Victoria Medical Assistant School, Aspire Allergy & Sinus connects certified medical assistants with meaningful career opportunities. Dr. Overstreet, Chief Quality Officer at the practice, recognizes the value of newly trained medical assistants in providing comprehensive care.“Our local healthcare industry faces significant healthcare staffing shortages within their clinics, ourselves included,” he said. “We have been proud to partner with Zollege's Medical Assistant program which helps local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while providing students with an accelerated path to a career in healthcare.”For more information about the program and certification, visit our website. Limited seats are available, so interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon to reserve their seats.About Victoria Medical Assistant SchoolVictoria Medical Assistant School is committed to providing high-quality medical training to aspiring healthcare professionals. Victoria Medical Assistant School is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The Medical Assistant Program prepares students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or NCCA- accredited certification offered by the National Healthcare Association (NHA). Upon passing the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, students receive their CCMA certificate. Graduating students also receive a certificate of completion showing they went through our training program and their BLS (CPR) card.Victoria Medical Assistant School is located at 3901 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77901.About Aspire Allergy & SinusAspire Allergy & Sinus, known for its commitment to patient-centric care, operates multiple clinics throughout Texas, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona.. With a track record of excellence since 2012, Aspire Allergy & Sinus boasts a team of highly experienced allergists, sinus specialists, and ENTs dedicated to providing personalized treatment solutions.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

