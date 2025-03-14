Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School Opens New Classes to Meet Healthcare Industry Demand

Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School opens, offering hands-on training and flexible payment plans to meet the growing demand for healthcare workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of new classes in its Medical Assistant program. As the healthcare sector in Texas continues to grow, this program offers an accelerated, budget-friendly path to a fulfilling career for those interested in joining the medical field.Conveniently situated at 5826 Esplanade Drive, Suite 304A, Corpus Christi, Texas, the 18-week program at Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School offers comprehensive training in patient care, medical office procedures, and clinical tasks, ensuring graduates are job-ready. The program's flexible weekend classes, held at a local medical facility, cater to working adults and provide valuable hands-on experience.Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School understands the importance of financial accessibility and offers various payment options to suit individual needs. Students can choose to pay in full, select from multiple payment plans, or collaborate with the school to create a personalized plan.The program's curriculum delves into essential medical topics such as anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Students also develop crucial patient care skills, including vital signs assessment, medication administration, and effective communication. Furthermore, the program covers administrative aspects like medical billing and coding, electronic health records management, and office procedures, preparing graduates for diverse roles within the healthcare industry."We're delighted to offer this opportunity to the Corpus Christi community and support students in launching successful healthcare careers," said Chris Lofton, CEO at Zollege . "Our goal is to eliminate barriers to education by providing affordable, hands-on learning that translates directly into employment opportunities."Upon completing the program and obtaining certification, Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School graduates will be well-prepared for employment in various healthcare settings, including outpatient clinics, hospitals, and specialty medical offices.One common destination for Corpus Christi program graduates is Aspire Allergy & Sinus . In partnership with Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School, Aspire Allergy & Sinus connects certified medical assistants with meaningful career opportunities. Dr. Overstreet, Chief Quality Officer at the practice, recognizes the value of newly trained medical assistants in providing comprehensive care.“Our local healthcare industry faces significant healthcare staffing shortages within their clinics, ourselves included,” he said. “We have been proud to partner with Zollege's Medical Assistant program which helps local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while providing students with an accelerated path to a career in healthcare.”To learn more about the program and enrollment, please visit our website. Due to limited availability, interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon to secure their spot.About Corpus Christi Medical Assistant SchoolCorpus Christi Medical Assistant School is committed to delivering high-quality medical training for individuals pursuing careers in healthcare. The school is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and provides a comprehensive Medical Assistant Program designed to prepare students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)-accredited certification through the National Healthcare Association (NHA).Graduates who successfully pass the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam earn their CCMA certification, along with a certificate of completion and a BLS (CPR) card, giving them the essential credentials to thrive in the healthcare industry.Corpus Christi Medical Assistant School is located at 5826 Esplanade Drive, Suite 304A, Corpus Christi, Texas, providing a convenient location for students to receive hands-on training and career-focused education.About Aspire Allergy & SinusAspire Allergy & Sinus, known for its commitment to patient-centric care, operates multiple clinics throughout Texas, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona.. With a track record of excellence since 2012, Aspire Allergy & Sinus boasts a team of highly experienced allergists, sinus specialists, and ENTs dedicated to providing personalized treatment solutions.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Since then, Zollege has expanded to operate 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and embark on successful careers in the medical and dental industries.

